(Alliance News) - IVS Group Spa on Thursday reported a profit of EUR5.2 million in the first half of the year, up from EUR3.1 million in the same period in 2022.

Consolidated sales amounted to EUR370.9 million, up 88 percent from EUR196.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

Ebitda was EUR55.0 million from EUR37.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted Ebit rose to EUR17.7 million as of June 30, up 112% by triple digits from EUR8.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position was negative EUR402.8 million, an improvement of about EUR14.1 million from EUR417.0 million restated at the end of 2022.

IVS Group closed Thursday in the red by 0.7 percent to EUR5.54 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

