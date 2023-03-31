IVS Group sees profit and revenue rising in 2022; Ebitda up 30%

(Alliance News) - IVS Group Spa announced that it has approved the financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and reported a consolidated net profit of EUR7.6 million compared to EUR5.9 million in 2021.

Consolidated reported Ebitda was EUR91.0 million, up 30 percent from EUR69.9 million from the same period last year.

Consolidated adjusted Ebit stood at EUR23.0 million as of December 31, up 75% from EUR13.1 million in December 2021.

Consolidated sales in 2022 amounted to EUR542.1 million, up 52 percent from EUR355.9 million in 2021.

Net financial position is negative EUR415.1 million from EUR322.2 million as of June 30, 2022, i.e., just before the completion of the Business Combination and the effects of the capital increase completed in June 2022.

IVS Group trades in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR3.66 per share.

