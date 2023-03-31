Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IVS Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   LU0556041001

IVS GROUP S.A.

(IVS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:28:24 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.660 EUR   +2.81%
03:44aIVS Group sees profit and revenue rising in 2022; Ebitda up 30%
AN
03/30Ivs S A : Sustainability Report
PU
03/24Ivs S A : 24 Marzo 2023 – IVS Group S.A. – Conference Call sui risultati 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVS Group sees profit and revenue rising in 2022; Ebitda up 30%

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - IVS Group Spa announced that it has approved the financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and reported a consolidated net profit of EUR7.6 million compared to EUR5.9 million in 2021.

Consolidated reported Ebitda was EUR91.0 million, up 30 percent from EUR69.9 million from the same period last year.

Consolidated adjusted Ebit stood at EUR23.0 million as of December 31, up 75% from EUR13.1 million in December 2021.

Consolidated sales in 2022 amounted to EUR542.1 million, up 52 percent from EUR355.9 million in 2021.

Net financial position is negative EUR415.1 million from EUR322.2 million as of June 30, 2022, i.e., just before the completion of the Business Combination and the effects of the capital increase completed in June 2022.

IVS Group trades in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR3.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about IVS GROUP S.A.
03:44aIVS Group sees profit and revenue rising in 2022; Ebitda up 30%
AN
03/30Ivs S A : Sustainability Report
PU
03/24Ivs S A : 24 Marzo 2023 – IVS Group S.A. – Conference Call sui risultati 2022
PU
03/22Ivs S A : 22 Marzo 2023 – IVS Group S.A. – Dimissioni di un amministratore
PU
2022Inventus Mining Raises $1.2 Million via Private Placement
MT
2022Inventus Mining Jumped 33% Today, Then Detailed a Private Placement Financing
MT
2022Transcript : IVS Group S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
2022IVS Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Ivs S A : 11 Novembre 2022 – IVS Group S.A. – Conference Call Risultati al 30 ..
PU
2022IVS Group To Buy French Vending Company
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 532 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,5x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 317 M 346 M 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 702
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart IVS GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
IVS Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVS GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,56 €
Average target price 5,10 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Paravisi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Tartaro Chief Financial & Information Officer
Alessandro Moro Finance Manager
Paolo Covre Chairman
Luigi de Puppi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVS GROUP S.A.-3.00%346
WALMART INC.1.72%392 676
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.95%39 531
SYSCO CORPORATION1.23%39 055
KROGER CO. (THE)10.00%35 199
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.50%32 807
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer