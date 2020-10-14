Log in
IVS S A : 14 ottobre 2020 – IVS Group S.A. – Dimissioni di un amministratore

10/14/2020 | 11:05am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA - Granducato del Lussemburgo, 14 ottobre 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Dimissioni di un amministratore

IVS Group informa che Raffaele Agrusti, amministratore della società con la qualifica di amministratore indipendente, ha comunicato le proprie dimissioni con decorrenza 30 ottobre 2020, con la motivazione degli eccessivi impegni dovuti ad altri incarichi professionali.

IVS Group ringrazia il dr. Agrusti per il prezioso contributo prestato durante tutto il suo periodo di permanenza nel consiglio di amministrazione della società.

* * *

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (80% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 204.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 83 filiali e circa 2.900 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni nel 2019.

PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, October 14th, 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Director's resignation

IVS Group informs that Raffaele Agrusti, director of the company with the status of independent director, communicated his resignation with effect from October 30th, 2020, with the motivation of the excessive commitments due to other professional positions.

IVS Group thanks dr. Agrusti for his valuable contribution during his entire period of stay on the company's board of directors.

* * *

This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (80% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 204,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 83 branches and around 2,900 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends in 2019.

Contact

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IVS Group SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:04:06 UTC

