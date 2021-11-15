IVS S A : 15 Novembre 2021 – IVS Group S.A. – Calendario Societario 2022

COMUNICATO STAMPA - Granducato del Lussemburgo, 15 novembre 2021.
IVS Group S.A. - Calendario societario 2022
IVS Group informa che il consiglio di amministrazione, riunitosi il giorno 15 novembre 2021, ha deliberato di adottare il seguente calendario societario per il 2022.
29 marzo 2022: consiglio di amministrazione per approvazione del bilancio 2021;
10 maggio 2022: assemblea dei soci per approvazione bilancio 2021;
13 maggio 2022: consiglio di amministrazione per approvazione resoconto intermedio di gestione al 31 marzo 2022;
8 settembre 2022: consiglio di amministrazione per approvazione relazione semestrale al 30 giugno 2022;
14 novembre 2022: consiglio di amministrazione per approvazione resoconto intermedio di gestione al 30 settembre 2022.
Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.
IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (82% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 230.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 87 filiali e circa 2.700 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con oltre 600 milioni di erogazioni nel 2020.
PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, November 15th, 2021.
IVS Group S.A. - Corporate calendar 2022
IVS Group informs that the Board of Directors, convened on 15 November 2021, resolved to adopt the following Corporate Calendar for 2022.
March 29th 2022: Board of Directors, review and approval Annual Report at 31 December 2021
May 10th, 2022: General Shareholders Meeting, approval Annual Report at 31 December 2021
May 13th, 2022: Board of Directors, review and approval Interim Report at 31 March 2022
September 8th, 2022: Board of Directors, review and approval Half Yearly Report at 30 June 2022
November 14th, 2022: Board of Directors, review and approval Interim Report at 30 September 2022
This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.
IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (82% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 230,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 87 branches and around 2,700 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with over 600 million vends in 2020.
Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818