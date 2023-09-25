COMUNICATO STAMPA

Granducato del Lussemburgo, 25 settembre 2023.

IVS Group S.A. - Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

IVS Group S.A. informa che, in adempimento alla normativa applicabile del Lussemburgo, la notifica di avvenute operazioni con oggetto l'acquisto di azioni della società, effettuate da soggetti rilevanti (amministratori) è stata appostata sul proprio sito web, sezione Investor Relations / Governance / Internal Dealing.

***

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

Contatti

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (83% circa del fatturato), in Francia, Germania, Polonia, Portogallo, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 289.500 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 132 filiali e circa 4.000 collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con oltre 825 milioni di erogazioni nel 2022.

PRESS RELEASE

Granduchy of Luxembourg, September 25th, 2023.

IVS Group S.A. - Internal Dealing Notice

IVS Group S.A. informs that, in compliance with the applicable Luxembourg regulations, the notice of transactions regarding the acquisition of company's shares made by relevant parties (Directors) has been posted on the company's website, Investor Relations section / Governance / Internal Dealing.

* * *

The press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu./ investor relation section.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (around 83% of total sales), France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, with around 289,500 vending machines, a network of 132 branches and around 4,000 employees. IVS Group served more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with more than 825 million vends in 2022.