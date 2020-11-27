Log in
IVS S A : 27 novembre 2020 – IVS Group S.A. – Notifica operazioni di internal dealing

11/27/2020
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Granducato del Lussemburgo, 27 novembre 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

IVS Group S.A. informa che, in adempimento alla normativa applicabile del Lussemburgo, la notifica di avvenute operazioni con oggetto l'acquisto di azioni della società, effettuate da soggetti rilevanti (amministratori) è stata appostata sul proprio sito web, sezione Investor Relations / Governance / Internal Dealing.

***

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

Contatti

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (80% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 201.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 82 filiali e circa 3.000 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.

PRESS RELEASE

Granduchy of Luxembourg, November 27th, 2020.

IVS Group S.A. - Internal Dealing Notice

IVS Group S.A. informs that, in compliance with the applicable Luxembourg regulations, the notice of transactions regarding the acquisition of company's shares made by relevant parties (Directors) has been posted on the company's website, Investor Relations section / Governance / Internal Dealing.

* * *

The press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (80% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 201,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 82 branches and more than 3,000 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IVS Group SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:36:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 340 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 -4,00 M -4,77 M -4,77 M
Net Debt 2020 368 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 184 M 219 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 18,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,60 €
Last Close Price 4,97 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo Paravisi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Tartaro Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Covre Chairman
Alessandro Moro Chief Financial Officer
Vito Alfonso Gamberale Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVS GROUP S.A.-42.87%219
WALMART INC.27.76%430 249
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.91%36 801
SYSCO CORPORATION-16.20%36 511
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.42%35 027
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.77%29 571
