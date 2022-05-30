Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IVS Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   LU0556041001

IVS GROUP S.A.

(IVS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/30 10:10:51 am EDT
4.550 EUR   +2.94%
IVS S A : 30 maggio 2022 – IVS Group S.A. – Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Granducato del Lussemburgo, 30 maggio 2022.

IVS Group S.A. - Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

IVS Group S.A. informa che, in adempimento alla normativa applicabile del Lussemburgo, la notifica di avvenute operazioni con oggetto l'acquisto di azioni della società, effettuate da soggetti rilevanti (amministratori) è stata appostata sul proprio sito web, sezione Investor Relations / Governance / Internal Dealing.

***

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

Contatti

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (81% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 230.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 87 filiali e circa 2.700 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con oltre 650 milioni di erogazioni nel 2021.

PRESS RELEASE

Granduchy of Luxembourg, May 30th, 2022.

IVS Group S.A. - Internal Dealing Notice

IVS Group S.A. informs that, in compliance with the applicable Luxembourg regulations, the notice of transactions regarding the acquisition of company's shares made by relevant parties (Directors) has been posted on the company's website, Investor Relations section / Governance / Internal Dealing.

* * *

The press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (81% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 230,000 vending machines; the group has a network of 87 branches and around 2,700 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with over 650 million vends in 2021.

Disclaimer

IVS Group SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 422 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,57 M 8,57 M
Net Debt 2022 304 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 164 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 680
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart IVS GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
IVS Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVS GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,42 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Paravisi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Tartaro Chief Financial & Information Officer
Alessandro Moro Finance Manager
Paolo Covre Chairman
Luigi de Puppi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVS GROUP S.A.-10.44%176
WALMART INC.-11.20%353 677
SYSCO CORPORATION7.55%43 041
KROGER17.01%38 181
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD4.07%36 563
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.99%30 322