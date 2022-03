Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,

2021 was one of the most significant years in our group first 50 years of operation.

Firstly, the global and market scenario in which we operated was still heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the health and economic effects of which, despite gradual improvement, continued to affect our industry, target markets and entire business operations. Although there were no rigid - and at times general - lockdowns, which many sectors were subjected to during the most challenging periods of 2020, 2021 also witnessed, especially in the first quarter, phases where the conditions in which the company could operate were highly uncertain and volatile.

Consumption and turnover gradually recovered, but remained far from pre-pandemic levels. In this context of an equal or greater number of customers, for whom it was imperative to ensure continuity and high- quality services, but with lower consumption, IVS had to continuously adapt its organisation and logistics; a very considerable commitment involving the whole company, which demonstrated remarkable flexibility at every level.

From an economic and financial standpoint, the lower volume of products sold compared to the past made it necessary to continue paying the utmost attention to all cost categories, an effort that nevertheless made it possible to maintain relatively satisfactory margins, proof of IVS's resilience in the face of an objectively complex market situation. On the financial front, the robust development policies introduced during the years preceding the Covid crisis enabled investment to be reduced, while maintaining the group technical excellence and improving cash flow.

These measures strengthened the financial position, and, even more importantly, the Group demonstrated that it could still deliver good results with fewer