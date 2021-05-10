Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. IVS Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   LU0556041001

IVS GROUP S.A.

(IVS)
IVS S A : 10 Maggio 2021 – IVS Group S.A. – Conference Call Risultati 1Q2021

05/10/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA - Granducato del Lussemburgo, 10 maggio 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Conference Call sui risultati al 31 marzo 2021 - 14 maggio 2021 ore 17.30 (CET)

IVS Group informa che la conference call in cui saranno presentati i risultati del gruppo al 31 marzo 2021 è prevista per il giorno 14 maggio 2021, alle ore 17.30 (CET). I numeri per il collegamento sono sotto riportati.

PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, May 10th, 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Conference Call on Results at 31 March 2021 - 14 May 2021 at 17.30 (CET)

IVS Group informs that the conference call on Results at 31 March 2021 is scheduled on May 14th, 2021 at 17.30 (CET). Contact numbers are reported below.

CONFERENCE CALL

ITALY:

+39

02 805 88 11

UK:

+ 44 121 281 8003

USA:

+1 718 7058794

EVENTUALE NUMERO PER LA STAMPA / POSSIBLE NUMBER FOR MEDIA:

+39

02 8058827

* * *

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (77% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 228.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 87 filiali e circa 2.800 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con oltre 600 milioni di erogazioni nel 2020.

* * *

This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (77% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 228,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 87 branches and around 2,800 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with over 600 million vends in 2020.

Contact

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

Disclaimer

IVS Group SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
