IVS S A : 16 aprile 2021 – IVS Group S.A. – Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

04/16/2021 | 11:54am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Granducato del Lussemburgo, 16 aprile 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

IVS Group S.A. informa che, in adempimento alla normativa applicabile del Lussemburgo, la notifica di avvenute operazioni con oggetto l'acquisto di azioni della società, effettuate da soggetti rilevanti (amministratori) è stata appostata sul proprio sito web, sezione Investor Relations / Governance / Internal Dealing.

***

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

Contatti

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (80% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 201.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici; il gruppo ha una rete di 82 filiali e circa 3.000 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.

PRESS RELEASE

Granduchy of Luxembourg, April 16th, 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Internal Dealing Notice

IVS Group S.A. informs that, in compliance with the applicable Luxembourg regulations, the notice of transactions regarding the acquisition of company's shares made by relevant parties (Directors) has been posted on the company's website, Investor Relations section / Governance / Internal Dealing.

* * *

The press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (80% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 201,000 vending machines; the group ha a network of 82 branches and more than 3,000 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.

Disclaimer

IVS Group SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 385 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2021 -4,00 M -4,79 M -4,79 M
Net Debt 2021 338 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 239 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 873
Free-Float 18,2%
