IVS S A : 24 maggio 2021 – IVS Group S.A. – Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Granducato del Lussemburgo, 24 maggio 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Notifica operazioni di Internal Dealing

IVS Group S.A. informa che, in adempimento alla normativa applicabile del Lussemburgo, la notifica di avvenute operazioni con oggetto l'acquisto di azioni della società, effettuate da soggetti rilevanti (amministratori) è stata appostata sul proprio sito web, sezione Investor Relations / Governance / Internal Dealing.

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile anche sul sito internet aziendale: www.ivsgroup.it o www.ivsgroup.lu / sezione investor relations.

Contatti

Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (79% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 224.900 distributori automatici e semiautomatici, una rete di 88 filiali e circa 2.900 collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con oltre 600 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.

PRESS RELEASE

Granduchy of Luxembourg, May 24st, 2021.

IVS Group S.A. - Internal Dealing Notice

IVS Group S.A. informs that, in compliance with the applicable Luxembourg regulations, the notice of transactions regarding the acquisition of company's shares made by relevant parties (Directors) has been posted on the company's website, Investor Relations section / Governance / Internal Dealing.

The press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

ContactsMarco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (79% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 224,900 vending machines; the group ha a network of 88 branches and more than 2,900 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 600 million vends per year.