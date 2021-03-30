IVS S A : Company presentation Results 2020

IVS Group S.A. is the market leader in the Italian vending

machine operators' sector (~14% Italian market share in value; 11% in volumes)(1), and the only player with a nationwide presence. Second player in Europe (5% market share) and the only public listed vending company.

Owned by its active managers and founding shareholders,

which control ~ 62% of the shares, while the rest is on the market.

Italian leader in vending, second in Europe and Spain(1),

solid base for growth