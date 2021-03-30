IVS S A : Company presentation Results 2020

IVS Group S.A. is the market leader in the Italian vending
machine operators' sector (~14% Italian market share in value; 11% in volumes)(1), and the only player with a nationwide presence. Second player in Europe (5% market share) and the only public listed vending company.
Owned by its active managers and founding shareholders,
which control ~ 62% of the shares, while the rest is on the market.
Italian leader in vending, second in Europe and Spain(1),
solid base for growth
Worldwide leader in vending technologies
and contact payments
0.7
6.7
Switzerland
8.7
Coin
6.6
Italy
France
Spain
Sales 2020
Over 2,870 employees,
88 branches in Italy,
Spain, France and
Switzerland of which 10
Coinservice Division (Italian leader in coins management)
Over 607 million vends
and over 325 million
sales in 2020
n.224.9 thousand Vending
Leadership position
in a highly fragmented
European and Italian market
(>10,000 players)
Margin and pricing power
track record:
Best in class logistic and operations
Well-regarded
management team
with strong industry experience
Diversified
customer portfolio (contract renewal rates in excess of 95%)
Proven success
in the integration
of more than 185 bolt-on
acquisitions since 2007
Relatively
stable sector in normal market
conditions and
high entry barriers
77.3
Machines installed
(~126.3K Automatic +
~98.6K OCS)
Continuous
investments in
new services and models
of Vending Machines
Value of European vending market)(1):
~10-12 billion,
with > 10,000 players (mostly very small and family owned)
(1) Data year 2019
Consolidated Results 2020
3
Consolidated Results 2020
4
