IVS S A : Relazione Finanziaria Annuale 31 dicembre 2020

Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,

2020 was a year that will not be forgotten, neither globally nor by our company. After two months of a substantially stable growth and in line with forecasts, Italy, as well as the rest of Europe and the world, were struck by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

People's hopefulness and the desire not to be too pessimistic, perhaps led some to initially underestimate the impact and the duration of an objectively severe situation.

Social and economic activities have been affected at all levels.

The pandemic has reduced personal freedoms that had normally been taken for granted and has changed individual and collective lifestyles and behaviors on a very large scale.

IVS Group, along with all its employees and partners, were obviously also affected.

Our first concern, as required by government and regional authorities, was to safeguard the health of our people. Adapting the procedures and organization of the entire group to the specific regulations issued to address the health emergency required considerable efforts.

At the same time, the Company had to adapt its business to the new and challenging backdrop, which affected all markets, albeit with slight temporal differences. Measures to control the spread of the pandemic shut down many sectors of economic activity and imposed total or very severe restrictions on people's movement and their presence in public places.

This, in turn, sharply reduced hours worked or spent in the workplace and slashed consumption "away from home", which is the mainstay of the vending sector.