EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
06.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1852761 06.03.2024 CET/CEST