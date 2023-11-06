EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



06.11.2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 23rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 30 October 2023 up to and including 03 November 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,251 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.2495 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 30 October 2023 1,577 14.0440 31 October 2023 1,630 13.9972 01 November 2023 1,549 14.3163 02 November 2023 1,095 14.5099 03 November 2023 400 14.3800 Total 6,251 14.2495

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 131,550 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 06 November 2023

The Executive Board