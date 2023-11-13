EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

13.11.2023 / 10:22 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 24th Interim Announcement

In the period from 06 November 2023 up to and including 10 November 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,561 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.1974 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 06 November 2023 1,190 14.5450 07 November 2023 1,533 15.1239 08 November 2023 - - 09 November 2023 1,438 15.5708 10 November 2023 1,400 15.5500 Total 5,561 15.1974

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 137,111 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 13 November 2023

The Executive Board