CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
July 01, 2024 at 04:54 am EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
01.07.2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,388 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.1688 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
Date
Total volume of repurchased shares (units)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 June 2024
1,038
14.0287
25 June 2024
1,101
14.2841
26 June 2024
1,126
14.3599
27 June 2024
1,021
14.1892
28 June 2024
1,102
13.9819
Total
5,388
14.1688
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 11,121 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 1 July 2024
The Executive Board
01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
IVU Traffic Technologies AG is a German-based software company. The Company engages in the development, installation, and maintenance of Information Technology (IT) solutions for the operational tasks of public passenger and freight transport. Its products IVU.suite and IVU.rail cover the spectrum of planning, operation and quality assurance for public transport and railway companies. The Company's main product is the IVU.site which include among others, IVU.run for vehicle scheduling, IVU.duty for duty scheduling, IVU.vehicle for vehicle dispatch, IVU.crew and IVU.pad for personnel dispatch, IVU.fleet and IVU.cockpit for fleet management and IVU.control for evaluation. The Companyâs software and hardware systems create timetables, plan, and optimize the use of buses and trains, schedule drivers and vehicles, control and monitor the operation of vehicle fleets, sell tickets, inform passengers, calculate receipts, and compile statistics.