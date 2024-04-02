Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2024 / 16:20 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Leon
Last name(s): Struijk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares as part of Executive Board compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.6470 EUR 114935.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.6470 EUR 114935.0300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
90707  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

