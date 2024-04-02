

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.04.2024 / 16:20 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Leon Last name(s): Struijk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI

3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as part of Executive Board compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.6470 EUR 114935.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.6470 EUR 114935.0300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

