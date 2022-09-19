Advanced search
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-09-19 am EDT
14.15 EUR   -0.35%
06:28aCMS : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/12IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/05IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

09/19/2022 | 06:28am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

19.09.2022 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 12 September 2022 up to and including 16 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 9,810 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.7923 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
12 September 2022 1,860 15.0882
13 September 2022 2,030 15.1473
14 September 2022 2,110 14.7837
15 September 2022 1,640 14.5722
16 September 2022 2,170 14.3701
Total 9,810 14.7923

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 41,606 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 19 September 2022

The Executive Board


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1445379  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445379&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
