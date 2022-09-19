CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement

In the period from 12 September 2022 up to and including 16 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 9,810 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.7923 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 12 September 2022 1,860 15.0882 13 September 2022 2,030 15.1473 14 September 2022 2,110 14.7837 15 September 2022 1,640 14.5722 16 September 2022 2,170 14.3701 Total 9,810 14.7923

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 41,606 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Berlin, 19 September 2022

The Executive Board