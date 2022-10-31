CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 15th Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,313 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0070 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 24 October 2022 1,000 13.9000 25 October 2022 1,320 14.1712 26 October 2022 1,466 14.1871 27 October 2022 1,597 13.8597 28 October 2022 930 13.9170 Total 6,313 14.0070

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 85,906 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 31 October 2022

The Executive Board