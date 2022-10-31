Advanced search
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
14.16 EUR   -0.70%
09:23aCms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/25Ivu Traffic Technologies : founds new subsidiary in Sweden
PU
10/24Cms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

10/31/2022 | 09:23am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 15th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,313 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0070 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 October 2022 1,000 13.9000
25 October 2022 1,320 14.1712
26 October 2022 1,466 14.1871
27 October 2022 1,597 13.8597
28 October 2022 930 13.9170
Total 6,313 14.0070

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 85,906 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 31 October 2022

The Executive Board


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475855  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
