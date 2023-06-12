CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 5 June 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,714 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.9851 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
|Date
| Total volume of repurchased shares (units)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
|5 June 2023
|1.160
| 15.9925
|6 June 2023
|1.235
| 16.0474
|7 June 2023
|974
| 16.0230
|8 June 2023
|500
| 15.9600
|9 June 2023
|845
| 15.9024
|Total
|4,714
|15.9851
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 5,830 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 12 June 2023
The Executive Board