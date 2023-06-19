CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 3rd Interim Announcement
In the period from 12 June 2023 up to and including 16 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,801 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 16.1252 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
|Date
| Total volume of repurchased shares (units)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
|12 June 2023
|848
|16.0885
|13 June 2023
|585
|16.1308
|14 June 2023
|1,275
|16.0702
|15 June 2023
|700
|16.0686
|16 June 2023
|1,393
|16.2678
|Total
|4,801
|16.1252
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 10,631 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 19 June 2023
The Executive Board