CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 12 June 2023 up to and including 16 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,801 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 16.1252 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 12 June 2023 848 16.0885 13 June 2023 585 16.1308 14 June 2023 1,275 16.0702 15 June 2023 700 16.0686 16 June 2023 1,393 16.2678 Total 4,801 16.1252

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 10,631 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

