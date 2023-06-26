IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from 19 June 2023 up to and including 23 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,346 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.8535 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 19 June 2023 600 16.0916 20 June 2023 1,369 16.1334 21 June 2023 1,469 15.7781 22 June 2023 1,578 15.6918 23 June 2023 1,330 15.5724 Total 6,346 15.8535

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 16,977 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 26 June 2023

The Executive Board