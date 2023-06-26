EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 19 June 2023 up to and including 23 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,346 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.8535 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units)Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
19 June 202360016.0916
20 June 20231,36916.1334
21 June 20231,46915.7781
22 June 20231,57815.6918
23 June 20231,33015.5724
Total6,34615.8535

 

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 16,977 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 26 June 2023

The Executive Board


