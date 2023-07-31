EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 24 July 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 2,421 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.2781 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units)Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 July 202381215.2849
25 July 20232315.2600
26 July 202348015.3429
27 July 202369915.3028
28 July 202340715.2000
Total2,42115.2781

 

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 34,545 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 31 July 2023

The Executive Board


Language:English
Company:IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.ivu.de

 
