  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:19 2023-01-06 am EST
16.85 EUR   -0.65%
Dd : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Martin Müller-Elschner, Transfer of shares under the 'Long Term Incentive Plan'
EQ
Dd : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Leon Struijk, Transfer of shares under the 'Long Term Incentive Plan'
EQ
Dd : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Matthias Rust, Transfer of shares under the 'Long Term Incentive Plan'
EQ
DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Martin Müller-Elschner, Transfer of shares under the 'Long Term Incentive Plan'

01/06/2023 | 07:54am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Müller-Elschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares under the 'Long Term Incentive Plan'

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.4340 EUR 640843.83 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.4340 EUR 640843.8300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

80267  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2021 9,32 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
Net cash 2021 32,5 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 293 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 851
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG5.47%309
ORACLE CORPORATION3.35%227 321
SAP SE4.62%123 642
SERVICENOW INC.1.44%73 855
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.2.15%33 686
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.06%17 049