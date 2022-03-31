Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU: Record earnings once again in the 2021 financial year

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 31 March 2022 | IVU Traffic Technologies again reported the most successful financial year in its company's history in 2021, exceeding its own targets. Revenue at the Berlin-based IT specialist increased to €102.9 million and gross profit to €75.8 million. EBIT also fared well, rising by 9% to €13.9 million.

To allow shareholders to participate in this positive performance, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will again propose a high dividend of €0.22 at the Annual General Meeting - an increase of 10% compared with last year's distribution.

"Despite the pandemic, we are generating record earnings year in year out - this is no mean feat and is thanks chiefly to all our colleagues who have done an outstanding job, especially in the last two years," said Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies. "Environmentally friendly mobility means bus and rail: Public transport is the future and, with the IVU.suite, we offer the perfect end-to-end solution."

The 2021 annual report is available to download at www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.

IVU Traffic Technologies has been providing efficient and environmentally friendly public transport for over 45 years with more than 800 engineers. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite map all the processes of bus and rail companies: from planning and dispatching to operations control, ticketing and passenger information, right through to the settlement of transport contracts. In close partnership with our customers, we lead demanding IT projects to success and therefore ensure reliable mobility in the metropolises of the world.
IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.

Disclaimer

IVU Traffic Technologies AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
08:05aIVU : Record earnings once again in the 2021 financial year
PU
03/29IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : SWEG relies on IVU.cloud for the takeover of the Stuttgart netw..
PU
03/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : SJ and IVU plan long-term cooperation
PU
03/15IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Rollout of IVU.rail for DB Regio completed
PU
03/01IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Automated Charging Management for DVG
PU
02/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
02/25IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
02/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : .suite successfully introduced at VMS
PU
02/18IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback
EQ
02/18IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 330 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-9.76%369
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.41%222 418
SAP SE-18.29%133 672
SERVICENOW INC.-11.57%114 798
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.95%36 297
HUBSPOT, INC.-23.31%24 047