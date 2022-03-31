IVU: Record earnings once again in the 2021 financial year

Berlin, 31 March 2022 | IVU Traffic Technologies again reported the most successful financial year in its company's history in 2021, exceeding its own targets. Revenue at the Berlin-based IT specialist increased to €102.9 million and gross profit to €75.8 million. EBIT also fared well, rising by 9% to €13.9 million.

To allow shareholders to participate in this positive performance, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will again propose a high dividend of €0.22 at the Annual General Meeting - an increase of 10% compared with last year's distribution.

"Despite the pandemic, we are generating record earnings year in year out - this is no mean feat and is thanks chiefly to all our colleagues who have done an outstanding job, especially in the last two years," said Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies. "Environmentally friendly mobility means bus and rail: Public transport is the future and, with the IVU.suite, we offer the perfect end-to-end solution."

The 2021 annual report is available to download at www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.



