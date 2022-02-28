Log in
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
IVU Traffic Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2022 | 05:04am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2022 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Witt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.3432 EUR 36686.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.3432 EUR 36686.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73049  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
