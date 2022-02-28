|
IVU Traffic Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2022 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Ute
|Last name(s):
|Witt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|18.3432 EUR
|36686.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|18.3432 EUR
|36686.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
Income Statement Evolution