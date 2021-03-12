Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  IVU Traffic Technologies AG    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/12/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.03.2021 / 14:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175303  12.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
08:50aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/23IVU : fleet management for CFL
PU
01/12IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Bussnang, 12.01.2021 | IVU delivering ITxPT-s..
PU
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Gothenburg, 10.12.2020 | LECIP partner with I..
PU
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Stuttgart, 01.12.2020 | Stuttgart commuter ra..
PU
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Mettmann, 10.11.2020 | IVU awarded contract f..
PU
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Mechelen, 29.09.2020 | De Lijn uses IVU.suite..
PU
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2020IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 88,8 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net cash 2019 21,9 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
Yield 2019 1,30%
Capitalization 325 M 389 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-2.88%389
ORACLE CORPORATION11.49%198 457
SAP SE-1.27%149 402
INTUIT INC.0.78%109 309
SERVICENOW, INC.-8.64%98 613
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.31%43 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ