IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from 21 June 2021 up to and including 25 June 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.4800 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 7 June 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 21 June 2021 1,000 18.4800 22 June 2021 0 - 23 June 2021 0 - 24 June 2021 0 - 25 June 2021 0 - Total 1,000 18.4800

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 7 June 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 15,851 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 7 June 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 28 June 2021

The Executive Board