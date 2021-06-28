Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

06/28/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

28.06.2021 / 15:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from 21 June 2021 up to and including 25 June 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 1,000 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.4800 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 7 June 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
21 June 2021 1,000 18.4800
22 June 2021 0 -
23 June 2021 0 -
24 June 2021 0 -
25 June 2021 0 -
Total 1,000 18.4800
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 7 June 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 15,851 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 7 June 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 28 June 2021
The Executive Board


28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212821  28.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
09:25aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : DB Regio Bus awards contract for new production syst..
PU
06/14IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/07IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : decides to buy back shares
EQ
06/01IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : SBB Cargo optimises vehicle and personnel deployment..
PU
05/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyb..
PU
05/28DGAP-ADHOC  : IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback
DJ
05/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : ends share buyback
EQ
05/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Remuneration system for the Executive Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 352 M 420 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 753
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG4.97%420
ORACLE CORPORATION21.29%219 060
SAP SE9.76%165 786
INTUIT INC.27.97%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.99%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.60%54 398