    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

09/20/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1st Interim Announcement IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-20 / 11:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IVU Traffic Technologies AG Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1^st Interim Announcement

In the period from 14 September 2021 up to and including 17 September 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 14,107 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.7798 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 September 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows 

             Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)^1 
14 September 2021                                      1,613                               19.6810 
15 September 2021                                      4,200                               19.9200 
16 September 2021                                      3,994                               19.7245 
17 September 2021                                      4,300                               19.7937 
            Total                                     14,107                               19.7798

^1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 September 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 14,107 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 September 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 20 September 2021 The Executive Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      IVU Traffic Technologies AG 
              Bundesallee 88 
              12161 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.ivu.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234444 2021-09-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234444&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 343 M 403 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 65,7%
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG2.51%403
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%236 551
SAP SE13.86%169 037
INTUIT INC.47.91%153 437
SERVICENOW, INC.18.28%128 992
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.94%54 637