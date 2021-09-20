DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1st Interim Announcement IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-20 / 11:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IVU Traffic Technologies AG Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 1^st Interim Announcement

In the period from 14 September 2021 up to and including 17 September 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 14,107 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.7798 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 September 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)^1 14 September 2021 1,613 19.6810 15 September 2021 4,200 19.9200 16 September 2021 3,994 19.7245 17 September 2021 4,300 19.7937 Total 14,107 19.7798

^1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 September 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 14,107 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 September 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 20 September 2021 The Executive Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88 12161 Berlin Germany Internet: www.ivu.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1234444 2021-09-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234444&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)