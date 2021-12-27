Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2021 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2021 / 10:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 23 December 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 12,832 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.2904 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 10 December 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
20 December 2021 3,992 20.0101
21 December 2021 4,000 20.0900
22 December 2021 4,000 20.1473
23 December 2021 840 20.9143
Total 12,832 20.2904
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 December 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 38,269 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 10 December 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 27 December 2021

The Executive Board


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262452  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262452&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
09:37aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/20IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/13IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/10IVU Traffic Technologies to Repurchase $1 Million Shares
MT
12/10IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
EQ
12/02IVU : New gateway for all in-bus vehicle interfaces
PU
11/18IVU Traffic Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/28IVU.SUITE IN ITALY : Three transport companies, one standard system
PU
09/14IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Share Buyback Plan
MT
08/26IVU Traffic Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 104 M 77,7 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,4 M 8,52 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 23,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 367 M 415 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG9.95%415
ORACLE CORPORATION38.69%239 593
SAP SE15.20%164 802
SERVICENOW, INC.17.83%129 062
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.66%38 446
HUBSPOT, INC.70.27%31 894