  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

01/31/2022 | 04:40am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 10:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 January 2022 up to and including 28 January 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 23,234 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.3698 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 January 2022 5,800 19.4766
25 January 2022 6,500 19.0785
26 January 2022 3,019 19.5356
27 January 2022 3,815 19.3326
28 January 2022 4,100 19.4257
Total 23,234 19.3698
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 56,241 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 31 January 2022
The Executive Board


31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1274654  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274654&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 340 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-7.39%380
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.72%214 918
SAP SE-13.39%142 434
SERVICENOW, INC.-13.56%111 652
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.01%34 683
DOCUSIGN, INC.-22.99%23 209