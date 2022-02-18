Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

02/18/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

18.02.2022 / 10:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - Final Announcement

In the period from 14 February 2022 up to and including 17 February 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 14,874 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.0566 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 11 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
14 February 2022 5,000 19.4800
15 February 2022 3,500 20.0716
16 February 2022 4,302 20.2722
17 February 2022 2,072 20.4024
Total 14,874 20.0566
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 11 January 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 100,000 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 11 January 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

The target of the share buyback programme was thus achieved within the acquisition period 11 January 2022 to 17 February 2022 and has thus been completed.

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 18 February 2022
The Executive Board


18.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1283409  18.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:32aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/14IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/08IVU.CREW : Individual and optimised duty allocation for STI Bus AG
PU
02/07IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/31IVU Traffic Technologies AG Appoints Leon Struijk as Vice Chairman of Executive Board
CI
01/31IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/24IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/18IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : HLB opts for integrated personnel dispatch with IVU.pad
PU
01/17IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/11IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 353 M 401 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-3.79%401
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.39%201 699
SAP SE-15.72%140 942
SERVICENOW INC.-12.84%113 150
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.79%34 169
HUBSPOT, INC.-22.99%24 145