IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 11 April 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 18,500 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.5875 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 April 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
|Date
|Total volume of repurchased shares (units)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
|11 April 2022
|4,600
|18.8296
|12 April 2022
|4,700
|18.5276
|13 April 2022
|4,600
|18.5048
|14 April 2022
|4,600
|18.4880
|Total
|18,500
|18.5875
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 8 April 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 23.100 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 April 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 19 April 2022
The Executive Board