    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/19 05:43:30 am EDT
18.33 EUR   -0.49%
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

04/19/2022 | 05:17am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

19.04.2022 / 11:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from 11 April 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 18,500 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 18.5875 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 April 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
11 April 2022 4,600 18.8296
12 April 2022 4,700 18.5276
13 April 2022 4,600 18.5048
14 April 2022 4,600 18.4880
Total 18,500 18.5875
 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 8 April 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 23.100 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 April 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 19 April 2022
The Executive Board


19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1329821  19.04.2022 

