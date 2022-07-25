Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:17 2022-07-25 am EDT
16.44 EUR   -0.36%
05:36aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/18IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
EQ
07/05IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : acquires stake in TRENOlab
PU
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

07/25/2022 | 05:36am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 11:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 1st Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 0 shares in the company as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
18 July 2022 - -
19 July 2022 - -
20 July 2022 - -
21 July 2022 - -
22 July 2022 - -
Total - -

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 0 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 25 July 2022

The Executive Board


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405135  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
