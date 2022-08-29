Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:51 2022-08-29 am EDT
15.38 EUR   -2.90%
05:11aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/25IVU Traffic Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

08/29/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2022 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 6th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 22 August 2022 up to and including 26 August 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,697 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.2342 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
22 August 2022 1,600 14.9375
23 August 2022 1,530 15.2431
24 August 2022 384 14.9000
25 August 2022 691 15.2126
26 August 2022 1,492 15.8779
Total 5,697 15.2342

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 17,322 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 29 August 2022

The Executive Board


29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1429987  29.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
05:11aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/25IVU Traffic Technologies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/15IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/08IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/01IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/25IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/18IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
EQ
07/05IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : acquires stake in TRENOlab
PU
07/05IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired 20% stake in TRENOlab srl.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 9,32 M 9,31 M 9,31 M
Net cash 2021 32,5 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 275 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-24.93%275
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.40%198 937
SAP SE-31.71%99 653
SERVICENOW INC.-31.49%89 656
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.72%33 015
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-13.15%20 866