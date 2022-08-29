IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from 22 August 2022 up to and including 26 August 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,697 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.2342 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 22 August 2022 1,600 14.9375 23 August 2022 1,530 15.2431 24 August 2022 384 14.9000 25 August 2022 691 15.2126 26 August 2022 1,492 15.8779 Total 5,697 15.2342

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 17,322 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 29 August 2022

The Executive Board