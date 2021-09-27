DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback 27-Sep-2021 / 11:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508 Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 27 September 2021 IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback On 14 September 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG has announced a share buy-back programme in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 Paragraph 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/ 1052. In the period from 14 September 2021 up to and including 31 October 2021, up to 30,000 shares (ISIN DE0007448508) with a maximum value of EUR600,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) were to be acquired via the stock exchange.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 September 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 30,000 shares. This corresponds to 0.17% of the share capital of IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The Executive Board has thus terminated the buyback programme.

The acquisition of the shares was carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 September 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

