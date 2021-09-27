Log in
IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback

09/27/2021 | 05:11am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback 27-Sep-2021 / 11:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508 Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 27 September 2021 IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback On 14 September 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG has announced a share buy-back programme in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 Paragraph 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/ 1052. In the period from 14 September 2021 up to and including 31 October 2021, up to 30,000 shares (ISIN DE0007448508) with a maximum value of EUR600,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) were to be acquired via the stock exchange.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 September 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 30,000 shares. This corresponds to 0.17% of the share capital of IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The Executive Board has thus terminated the buyback programme.

The acquisition of the shares was carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 September 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

Contact: Leon Joneleit Investor Relations IVU Traffic Technologies AG Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany T +49.30.85906-0 ir@ivu.de www.ivu.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      IVU Traffic Technologies AG 
              Bundesallee 88 
              12161 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 85906-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 85906-111 
E-mail:       kontakt@ivu.de 
Internet:     www.ivu.de 
ISIN:         DE0007448508 
WKN:          744850 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1235909 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235909 27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)

