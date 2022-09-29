Advanced search
09/28Ivu Traffic Technologies : TRI relies on IVU.rail for all railway operations
PU
09/26Cms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19Cms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
IVU Traffic Technologies AG extends share buyback

09/29/2022 | 04:13am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG extends share buyback

29-Sep-2022 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

 

 

Berlin, 29 September 2022

 

IVU Traffic Technologies AG extends share buyback

 

The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today decided to extend the share buyback program for own shares, which was announced on 18 July 2022 and was previously limited to 30 September 2022, until 30 November 2022. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024.

 

In the period from 18 July 2022 to 30 November 2022 up to 100,000 shares (corresponding to 0.56 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of €1,600,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.

 

IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company’s website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

 

 

Contact:

Leon Joneleit
Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

 

29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1452975

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1452975  29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
