IVU Traffic Technologies : DB Regio profits from IVU.rail after emergency acquisition in NRW

Berlin/Düsseldorf, 8 June 2022 | A frictionless acquisition with IVU.rail - DB Regio schedules and dispatches all its trains and employees in the network it acquired on short notice from Abellio Rail GmbH in North Rhine-Westphalia with IVU.rail, the integrated standard system from IVU Traffic Technologies. The planning processes were significantly accelerated by the high-performance optimisation algorithms.

On 1 February 2022, DB Regio assumed control of the networks that previously belonged to the now insolvent Abellio Rail GmbH in North Rhine-Westphalia in an emergency acquisition to secure train transport and numerous jobs in the region. Within a few weeks of receiving the contract, DB Regio began operating 3 suburban rail lines and 5 regional rail lines with a total of 49 vehicles and more than 500 employees.

The railway company used the integrated planning and dispatch system (iPD) IVU.rail, which DB Regio already productively employs for 12,000 vehicles and 17,000 employees, to seamlessly integrate the additional transport into the existing system landscape. Following the short-notice acquisition, its high-performance optimisation algorithms in particular proved to be enormously helpful. Instead of inconvenient manual scheduling, DB Regio was able to create optimal duty schedules from the very start, and thereby significantly accelerate the scheduling processes.

"IVU.rail's optimisation algorithms helped us through the short-notice emergency acquisition of Abellio," said Jan Reinicke, regional production manager for the NRW region. "With IVU.rail, we were able to achieve standardised scheduling and dispatching of new additional transportation from the start, saving a lot of time and resources."

"We are proud to have decisively contributed to the success of this important acquisition in NRW with our solution," said Oliver Grzegorski, division manager for rail at IVU Traffic Technologies. "IVU.rail, in combination with our globally-leading optimisation algorithms, enables exceptionally quick reactions to additional transport of any kind."

