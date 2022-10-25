Advanced search
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
2022-10-25
14.17 EUR   -0.35%
05:13aIvu Traffic Technologies : founds new subsidiary in Sweden
PU
10/24Cms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/17Cms : IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
IVU Traffic Technologies : founds new subsidiary in Sweden

10/25/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Berlin/Stockholm, 25 October 2022 | IVU Traffic Technologies AG has founded a new subsidiary in Sweden - IVU Traffic Technologies Nordic AB.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG has founded the fully owned subsidiary IVU Traffic Technologies Nordic AB, based in Stockholm, to provide an even better service to the numerous IVU customers in Northern Europe and to convince other Scandinavian transport operators of the benefits of the integrated complete solution IVU.suite.

Matthias Heidorn, who previously worked as Marketing Manager at Nobina AB, will be the Managing Director.

"We will continue our success story in Scandinavia with the help of the new subsidiary," said Bastian Dittbrenner, Head of the Public Transport Division at IVU Traffic Technologies. "We can now expand our strong market position in an even more targeted way and sustainably improve public transport throughout the peninsula - from the southern tip of Denmark to the North Cape in Norway."

IVU Traffic Technologieshas been providing efficient and environmentally friendly public transport for over 45 years with more than 800 engineers. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite map all the processes of bus and rail companies: from planning and dispatching to operations control, ticketing and passenger information, right through to the settlement of transport contracts. In close partnership with our customers, we lead demanding IT projects to success and therefore ensure reliable mobility in the metropolises of the world.
IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.

Disclaimer

IVU Traffic Technologies AG published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 9,32 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
Net cash 2021 32,5 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 246 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 66,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-32.61%243
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.39%196 011
SAP SE-26.87%104 417
SERVICENOW INC.-43.53%72 716
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 062
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.96%18 691