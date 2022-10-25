IVU Traffic Technologies : founds new subsidiary in Sweden

Berlin/Stockholm, 25 October 2022 | IVU Traffic Technologies AG has founded a new subsidiary in Sweden - IVU Traffic Technologies Nordic AB.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG has founded the fully owned subsidiary IVU Traffic Technologies Nordic AB, based in Stockholm, to provide an even better service to the numerous IVU customers in Northern Europe and to convince other Scandinavian transport operators of the benefits of the integrated complete solution IVU.suite.

Matthias Heidorn, who previously worked as Marketing Manager at Nobina AB, will be the Managing Director.

"We will continue our success story in Scandinavia with the help of the new subsidiary," said Bastian Dittbrenner, Head of the Public Transport Division at IVU Traffic Technologies. "We can now expand our strong market position in an even more targeted way and sustainably improve public transport throughout the peninsula - from the southern tip of Denmark to the North Cape in Norway."

IVU Traffic Technologieshas been providing efficient and environmentally friendly public transport for over 45 years with more than 800 engineers. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite map all the processes of bus and rail companies: from planning and dispatching to operations control, ticketing and passenger information, right through to the settlement of transport contracts. In close partnership with our customers, we lead demanding IT projects to success and therefore ensure reliable mobility in the metropolises of the world.

