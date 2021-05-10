Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/10 03:17:19 am
17.66 EUR   +1.49%
03:08aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : decides to buy back shares
EQ
05/03IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Modern Slavery Statement
PU
04/27IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : .rail successfully introduced at NETINERA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IVU Traffic Technologies : decides to buy back shares

05/10/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

10-May-2021 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 10 May 2020

IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved a buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024. This includes the use of the shares to service Executive Board compensation and employee stock option plans.

In the period from 10 May 2021 to 31 July 2021 up to 30,000 shares (corresponding to 0.2% of the share capital) with a maximum value of ?500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

10-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194255

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1194255  10-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:08aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : decides to buy back shares
EQ
05/03IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Modern Slavery Statement
PU
04/27IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : .rail successfully introduced at NETINERA
PU
04/13IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : AKN using IVU.rail for all its planning and dispatch..
PU
03/26IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
03/24IVU : Record result in the 2020 financial year
PU
03/24IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Annual Report
PU
03/12IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/23IVU : fleet management for CFL
PU
01/12IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES  : Berlin/Bussnang, 12.01.2021 | IVU delivering ITxPT-s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,0 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2020 20,7 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 306 M 372 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Lenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG-8.90%372
ORACLE CORPORATION24.29%231 836
SAP SE9.46%168 249
INTUIT INC.5.58%109 821
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.16%95 468
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.15%37 993