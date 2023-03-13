Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVH   US2461071068

IVY FUNDS - DELAWARE IVY HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(IVH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:13 2023-03-10 pm EST
11.18 USD   -3.54%
02/23Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Final Distribution Amounts
BU
02/23Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Final Distribution, Payable on March 3, 2023
CI
02/01Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Estimated Final Distribution Amounts
BU
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund announces completion of reorganization into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

03/13/2023 | 07:42am EDT
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH,” announced that the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the Fund by abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP,” was completed on March 10, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm ET (the “Reorganization”). Fund shareholders approved an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition that provided for the Reorganization at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 9, 2022.

Relevant details as of the closing of the Reorganization are as follows:

FUND

NAV/SHARE ($)

CONVERSION RATIO

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

7.1889

N/A

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

11.6110

1.615135

Any applicable fractional shares will be paid as cash-in-lieu to the applicable holder.

The Reorganization was structured as a tax-free transaction. In early 2024, shareholders of the Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange and dissolved. Questions regarding the exchange of shares of the Fund in connection with the Reorganization should be directed to 800 522-5465.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

© 2023 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
