Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Iwaki Co., Ltd.    6237   JP3150100000

IWAKI CO., LTD.

(6237)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/26
959 JPY   -0.52%
03:02aIWAKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iwaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:02am EDT

August 7, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(Three Months Ended June 30, 2020)

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

IWAKI CO.,LTD.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

6237

URL: https://www.iwakipumps.co.jp/

Representative:

Shigeru Fujinaka, President

Contact:

Makoto Inoue, Director,

Senior General Manager of Business Management Head Office

Tel: (81)3-3254-2931

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

None

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

(April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

6,736

(0.7)

295

(12.9)

413

(8.9)

626

52.8

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019

6,782

(6.5)

338

(45.2)

454

(38.9)

410

(16.5)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:

540

(up 114.4%)

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019:

252

(down 13.3%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

28.45

-

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019

18.37

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Jun. 30, 2020

31,700

20,704

65.1

As of Mar. 31, 2020

30,126

20,523

68.0

Reference: Owner's equity (million yen)

As of Jun. 30, 2020: 20,650

As of Mar. 31, 2020: 20,492

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

-

13.00

-

17.50

30.50

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021 (forecasts)

8.00

-

13.00

21.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

13,341

(5.3)

441

(57.6)

637

(48.8)

670

(34.5)

30.45

Full year

28,280

(1.2)

1,332

(37.0)

1,739

(32.6)

1,537

(27.6)

69.79

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    Note: Please refer to page 8 "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" for details.
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting-based estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Jun. 30, 2020:

22,490,910 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

22,490,910 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Jun. 30, 2020:

471,151 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

465,389 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020:

22,023,600 shares

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019:

22,318,362 shares

  • The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Note concerning forward-looking statements
    Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to th e Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by Iwaki regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts.

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

For the Three-month Period

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the Three-month Period

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Going Concern Assumption

8

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

8

Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries During the Period

8

Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Segment Information

8

1

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, corporate earnings in Japan plummeted because of COVID-19 and capital expenditures were sluggish. There are expectations for the current challenging economic environment to begin to improve following the end of the state of emergency. However, the business climate remains unclear because of uncertainty about the outlook in Japan and overseas for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Japan, Iwaki took many actions based on the core policy of "winning by improving customer satisfaction." Overseas, there were activities encompassing 21 affiliated companies in 15 countries to increase sales.

Manufacturing operations of the Iwaki Group have continued during the COVID-19 crisis in order to ensure that customers receive the products they require. Group companies are using teleworking, thorough workplace ventilation, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This crisis has not significantly affected manufacturing and procurement activities thus far. But there are still restrictions in Japan and other countries on visiting customers for sales activities. The COVID-19 crisis has created additional demand in Japan involving disinfectant production and in China involving clinical testing equipment.

Due to these activities, sales were higher than one year earlier in the semiconductor/liquid crystal, medical equipment, water treatment and chemicals markets. Sales in the new energy market fell about 50% because of big downturns in Japan and Europe. Sales were lower in other market sectors as well mainly because of a decline in aquatic business sales in the United States. The aquatic business involves the use of mainly small fish (zebrafish, rice fish) as model organisms for biomedical and genome research as well as for toxicity bioassay tests and assessments, wastewater management and other purposes. The Iwaki aquatic system is easy to operate for raising and sustaining fish and other organisms required for these activities.

Sales in Japan decreased 1.0% from one year earlier to 3,970 million yen as a result of sluggish sales in the new energy market. COVID-19 had a big impact on sales in other countries. In Europe, sales were down 19.4% to 595 million yen because of weakness in all market sectors except water treatment and chemicals. In the United States, sales decreased 11.0% to 906 million yen as sales were lower in all market sectors except water treatment. In Asia, sales increased 14.3% to 590 million yen because of a recovery in the semiconductor/liquid crystal market in Taiwan and South Korea. Sales in China were up 59.5% to 447 million yen because sales increased sharply in the medical equipment market.

By product category, sales of mainline metering pumps remained steady but sales of magnetic drive pumps were weak. Sales of pneumatic drive pumps for the semiconductor/liquid crystal market were strong due to a resumption of capital expenditures for semiconductor-related equipment.

Consequently, consolidated net sales decreased 0.7% to 6,736 million yen.

Earnings were affected by lower sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, operating profit decreased 12.9% to 295 million yen and ordinary profit decreased 8.9% to 413 million yen. Due to extraordinary income for a gain resulting from the step acquisition of IWAKI Nordic A/S, profit attributable to owners of parent increased 52.8% to 626 million yen.

There is no business segment information because chemical pumps are the only business of the Iwaki Group.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Assets

The balance of current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 22,389 million yen, up 853 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 268 million yen in cash and deposits, 319 million yen in merchandise and finished goods and 149 million yen in raw materials and supplies. The balance of non-current assets was 9,310 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 720 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because of an increase of 746 million yen in goodwill.

As a result, total assets increased 1,573 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 31,700 million yen.

2

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

Liabilities

The balance of current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,384 million yen, up 723 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 334 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade and 110 million yen in short-term borrowings. The balance of non-current liabilities was 2,610 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 669 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 675 million yen in long-term borrowings.

As a result, total liabilities increased 1,392 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,995 million yen.

Net assets

The balance of net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 20,704 million yen, up 181 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include an increase of 241 million yen in retained earnings.

Consequently, the capital adequacy ratio was 65.1% (68.0% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements

We maintain the first-half and full-year consolidated earnings forecasts that were disclosed in the press release concerning the consolidated earnings forecast and dividend forecast (J apanese version only) dated June 15, 2020.

3

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/20

First quarter of FY3/21

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,037,142

6,305,847

Notes and accounts receivable -trade

6,567,089

6,267,038

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

3,006,973

3,122,637

Merchandise and finished goods

2,274,529

2,593,860

Work in process

41,866

141,999

Raw materials and supplies

3,334,700

3,484,441

Other

297,927

499,340

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24,120)

(25,685)

Total current assets

21,536,109

22,389,480

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

7,350,481

7,381,770

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(3,814,876)

(3,899,447)

Buildings and structures, net

3,535,605

3,482,323

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

2,821,272

2,881,352

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(2,409,334)

(2,451,407)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

411,937

429,944

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,882,702

1,910,129

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(1,557,037)

(1,598,128)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

325,664

312,001

Land

1,039,680

1,038,241

Leased assets

282,368

297,711

Accumulated depreciation

(138,730)

(153,808)

Leased assets, net

143,637

143,902

Construction in progress

129,925

213,630

Other

30,117

30,764

Accumulated depreciation

(22,400)

(22,572)

Other, net

7,716

8,192

Total property, plant and equipment

5,594,168

5,628,236

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,764

748,182

Trademark right

46,116

42,924

Other

258,369

279,826

Total intangible assets

306,250

1,070,933

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,743,860

1,662,156

Deferred tax assets

669,176

665,380

Other

277,068

283,829

Total investments and other assets

2,690,105

2,611,366

Total non-current assets

8,590,524

9,310,536

Total assets

30,126,634

31,700,017

4

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/20

First quarter of FY3/21

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

4,681,495

5,015,707

Short-term borrowings

768,050

878,301

Lease obligations

55,903

56,150

Income taxes payable

103,628

135,380

Provision for bonuses

725,113

390,394

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

43,080

19,796

Provision for product warranties

71,156

68,303

Provision for loss on building demolition cost

11,400

11,400

Other

1,201,622

1,809,137

Total current liabilities

7,661,449

8,384,571

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

-

675,000

Lease obligations

105,203

106,833

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

51,687

51,687

officers)

Retirement benefit liability

912,345

906,377

Asset retirement obligations

185,555

185,985

Other

686,570

684,578

Total non-current liabilities

1,941,361

2,610,461

Total liabilities

9,602,811

10,995,033

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,044,691

1,044,691

Capital surplus

675,803

675,803

Retained earnings

19,143,574

19,384,623

Treasury shares

(475,730)

(475,730)

Total shareholders' equity

20,388,338

20,629,388

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

88,669

90,819

Foreign currency translation adjustment

150,937

63,920

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(135,633)

(133,602)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

103,974

21,137

Non-controlling interests

31,510

54,458

Total net assets

20,523,823

20,704,983

Total liabilities and net assets

30,126,634

31,700,017

5

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    (For the Three-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First three months of FY3/20

First three months of FY3/21

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Net sales

6,782,927

6,736,048

Cost of sales

4,498,678

4,466,445

Gross profit

2,284,249

2,269,602

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,945,396

1,974,495

Operating profit

338,853

295,107

Non-operating income

Interest income

4,290

652

Dividend income

16,499

11,580

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

113,932

153,473

method

Other

10,499

13,119

Total non-operating income

145,222

178,825

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

8,008

5,580

Foreign exchange losses

8,588

41,681

Loss on amortization of restricted stock remuneration

6,800

6,944

Other

6,502

6,108

Total non-operating expenses

29,900

60,315

Ordinary profit

454,175

413,617

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

9,111

-

Gain on sales of investment securities

153,234

-

Gain on step acquisitions

-

346,280

Total extraordinary income

162,345

346,280

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

247

0

Total extraordinary losses

247

0

Profit before income taxes

616,272

759,898

Income taxes

206,032

134,693

Profit

410,240

625,204

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

236

(1,291)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

410,004

626,496

6

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Three-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First three months of FY3/20

First three months of FY3/21

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Profit

410,240

625,204

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(140,741)

2,184

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(7,429)

(56,688)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(9,182)

2,030

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(744)

(32,066)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(158,098)

(84,540)

Comprehensive income

252,142

540,664

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

251,547

543,659

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

595

(2,995)

interests

7

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Not applicable.

Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries During the Period

Not applicable.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, consolidated subsidiary Iwaki Europe GmbH acquired 60% of the stock of Iwaki Nordic A/S, which was an equity -method affiliate. As a result, beginning with the first quarter, Iwaki Nordic A/S and its subsidiaries Iwaki Suomi Oy, Iwaki Norge AS and Iwaki Sverige AB were added to the scope of consolidation. This transaction did not involve a change in a specified subsidi ary.

Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Calculation of tax expense

At Iwaki and certain consolidated subsidiaries, the tax expenses were calculated by first estimating the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting with respect to profit before income taxes during the fiscal year, and multiplying that rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes.

Segment Information

Omitted because chemical pumps are the only bus iness of the Iwaki Group.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the conveni ence of readers who prefer an English translation.

8

Disclaimer

Iwaki Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IWAKI CO., LTD.
03:02aIWAKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fisca..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 500 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2021 1 900 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 21 117 M 199 M 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart IWAKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Iwaki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IWAKI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 959,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigeru Fujinaka President & Representative Director
Hideki Uchida Senior Managing Director & Senior Head-Operations
Toshinori Yanagihara Director & General Manager-Technology
Chikara Matsushita Director & Head-Production
Toshihiro Kayahara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IWAKI CO., LTD.-22.47%199
XYLEM2.42%14 566
IDEX CORPORATION4.65%13 569
GRACO INC.12.73%9 736
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-40.69%3 879
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.5.52%3 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group