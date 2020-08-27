MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Iwaki Co., Ltd. 6237 JP3150100000 IWAKI CO., LTD. (6237) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/26 959 JPY -0.52% 03:02a IWAKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Iwaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 0 08/27/2020 | 03:02am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 7, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) [Japanese GAAP] Company name: IWAKI CO.,LTD. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Stock code: 6237 URL: https://www.iwakipumps.co.jp/ Representative: Shigeru Fujinaka, President Contact: Makoto Inoue, Director, Senior General Manager of Business Management Head Office Tel: (81)3-3254-2931 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 6,736 (0.7) 295 (12.9) 413 (8.9) 626 52.8 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 6,782 (6.5) 338 (45.2) 454 (38.9) 410 (16.5) Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: 540 (up 114.4%) Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019: 252 (down 13.3%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 28.45 - Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 18.37 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio Million yen Million yen % As of Jun. 30, 2020 31,700 20,704 65.1 As of Mar. 31, 2020 30,126 20,523 68.0 Reference: Owner's equity (million yen) As of Jun. 30, 2020: 20,650 As of Mar. 31, 2020: 20,492 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020 - 13.00 - 17.50 30.50 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021 (forecasts) 8.00 - 13.00 21.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 13,341 (5.3) 441 (57.6) 637 (48.8) 670 (34.5) 30.45 Full year 28,280 (1.2) 1,332 (37.0) 1,739 (32.6) 1,537 (27.6) 69.79 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None * Notes Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Note: Please refer to page 8 "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" for details. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Jun. 30, 2020: 22,490,910 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020: 22,490,910 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Jun. 30, 2020: 471,151 shares As of Mar. 31, 2020: 465,389 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: 22,023,600 shares Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019: 22,318,362 shares The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Note concerning forward-looking statements

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to th e Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by Iwaki regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts. IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 2 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income For the Three-month Period 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Three-month Period 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Going Concern Assumption 8 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 8 Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries During the Period 8 Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Segment Information 8 1 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, corporate earnings in Japan plummeted because of COVID-19 and capital expenditures were sluggish. There are expectations for the current challenging economic environment to begin to improve following the end of the state of emergency. However, the business climate remains unclear because of uncertainty about the outlook in Japan and overseas for the COVID-19 pandemic. In Japan, Iwaki took many actions based on the core policy of "winning by improving customer satisfaction." Overseas, there were activities encompassing 21 affiliated companies in 15 countries to increase sales. Manufacturing operations of the Iwaki Group have continued during the COVID-19 crisis in order to ensure that customers receive the products they require. Group companies are using teleworking, thorough workplace ventilation, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This crisis has not significantly affected manufacturing and procurement activities thus far. But there are still restrictions in Japan and other countries on visiting customers for sales activities. The COVID-19 crisis has created additional demand in Japan involving disinfectant production and in China involving clinical testing equipment. Due to these activities, sales were higher than one year earlier in the semiconductor/liquid crystal, medical equipment, water treatment and chemicals markets. Sales in the new energy market fell about 50% because of big downturns in Japan and Europe. Sales were lower in other market sectors as well mainly because of a decline in aquatic business sales in the United States. The aquatic business involves the use of mainly small fish (zebrafish, rice fish) as model organisms for biomedical and genome research as well as for toxicity bioassay tests and assessments, wastewater management and other purposes. The Iwaki aquatic system is easy to operate for raising and sustaining fish and other organisms required for these activities. Sales in Japan decreased 1.0% from one year earlier to 3,970 million yen as a result of sluggish sales in the new energy market. COVID-19 had a big impact on sales in other countries. In Europe, sales were down 19.4% to 595 million yen because of weakness in all market sectors except water treatment and chemicals. In the United States, sales decreased 11.0% to 906 million yen as sales were lower in all market sectors except water treatment. In Asia, sales increased 14.3% to 590 million yen because of a recovery in the semiconductor/liquid crystal market in Taiwan and South Korea. Sales in China were up 59.5% to 447 million yen because sales increased sharply in the medical equipment market. By product category, sales of mainline metering pumps remained steady but sales of magnetic drive pumps were weak. Sales of pneumatic drive pumps for the semiconductor/liquid crystal market were strong due to a resumption of capital expenditures for semiconductor-related equipment. Consequently, consolidated net sales decreased 0.7% to 6,736 million yen. Earnings were affected by lower sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, operating profit decreased 12.9% to 295 million yen and ordinary profit decreased 8.9% to 413 million yen. Due to extraordinary income for a gain resulting from the step acquisition of IWAKI Nordic A/S, profit attributable to owners of parent increased 52.8% to 626 million yen. There is no business segment information because chemical pumps are the only business of the Iwaki Group. (2) Explanation of Financial Position Assets The balance of current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 22,389 million yen, up 853 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 268 million yen in cash and deposits, 319 million yen in merchandise and finished goods and 149 million yen in raw materials and supplies. The balance of non-current assets was 9,310 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 720 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because of an increase of 746 million yen in goodwill. As a result, total assets increased 1,573 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 31,700 million yen. 2 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 Liabilities The balance of current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,384 million yen, up 723 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 334 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade and 110 million yen in short-term borrowings. The balance of non-current liabilities was 2,610 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 669 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 675 million yen in long-term borrowings. As a result, total liabilities increased 1,392 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,995 million yen. Net assets The balance of net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 20,704 million yen, up 181 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include an increase of 241 million yen in retained earnings. Consequently, the capital adequacy ratio was 65.1% (68.0% at the end of the previous fiscal year). (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements We maintain the first-half and full-year consolidated earnings forecasts that were disclosed in the press release concerning the consolidated earnings forecast and dividend forecast (J apanese version only) dated June 15, 2020. 3 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY3/20 First quarter of FY3/21 (As of Mar. 31, 2020) (As of Jun. 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 6,037,142 6,305,847 Notes and accounts receivable -trade 6,567,089 6,267,038 Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating 3,006,973 3,122,637 Merchandise and finished goods 2,274,529 2,593,860 Work in process 41,866 141,999 Raw materials and supplies 3,334,700 3,484,441 Other 297,927 499,340 Allowance for doubtful accounts (24,120) (25,685) Total current assets 21,536,109 22,389,480 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 7,350,481 7,381,770 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (3,814,876) (3,899,447) Buildings and structures, net 3,535,605 3,482,323 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 2,821,272 2,881,352 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (2,409,334) (2,451,407) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 411,937 429,944 Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,882,702 1,910,129 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss (1,557,037) (1,598,128) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 325,664 312,001 Land 1,039,680 1,038,241 Leased assets 282,368 297,711 Accumulated depreciation (138,730) (153,808) Leased assets, net 143,637 143,902 Construction in progress 129,925 213,630 Other 30,117 30,764 Accumulated depreciation (22,400) (22,572) Other, net 7,716 8,192 Total property, plant and equipment 5,594,168 5,628,236 Intangible assets Goodwill 1,764 748,182 Trademark right 46,116 42,924 Other 258,369 279,826 Total intangible assets 306,250 1,070,933 Investments and other assets Investment securities 1,743,860 1,662,156 Deferred tax assets 669,176 665,380 Other 277,068 283,829 Total investments and other assets 2,690,105 2,611,366 Total non-current assets 8,590,524 9,310,536 Total assets 30,126,634 31,700,017 4 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 (Thousands of yen) FY3/20 First quarter of FY3/21 (As of Mar. 31, 2020) (As of Jun. 30, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 4,681,495 5,015,707 Short-term borrowings 768,050 878,301 Lease obligations 55,903 56,150 Income taxes payable 103,628 135,380 Provision for bonuses 725,113 390,394 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 43,080 19,796 Provision for product warranties 71,156 68,303 Provision for loss on building demolition cost 11,400 11,400 Other 1,201,622 1,809,137 Total current liabilities 7,661,449 8,384,571 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings - 675,000 Lease obligations 105,203 106,833 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other 51,687 51,687 officers) Retirement benefit liability 912,345 906,377 Asset retirement obligations 185,555 185,985 Other 686,570 684,578 Total non-current liabilities 1,941,361 2,610,461 Total liabilities 9,602,811 10,995,033 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,044,691 1,044,691 Capital surplus 675,803 675,803 Retained earnings 19,143,574 19,384,623 Treasury shares (475,730) (475,730) Total shareholders' equity 20,388,338 20,629,388 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 88,669 90,819 Foreign currency translation adjustment 150,937 63,920 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (135,633) (133,602) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 103,974 21,137 Non-controlling interests 31,510 54,458 Total net assets 20,523,823 20,704,983 Total liabilities and net assets 30,126,634 31,700,017 5 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(For the Three-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First three months of FY3/20 First three months of FY3/21 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Net sales 6,782,927 6,736,048 Cost of sales 4,498,678 4,466,445 Gross profit 2,284,249 2,269,602 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,945,396 1,974,495 Operating profit 338,853 295,107 Non-operating income Interest income 4,290 652 Dividend income 16,499 11,580 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 113,932 153,473 method Other 10,499 13,119 Total non-operating income 145,222 178,825 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 8,008 5,580 Foreign exchange losses 8,588 41,681 Loss on amortization of restricted stock remuneration 6,800 6,944 Other 6,502 6,108 Total non-operating expenses 29,900 60,315 Ordinary profit 454,175 413,617 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 9,111 - Gain on sales of investment securities 153,234 - Gain on step acquisitions - 346,280 Total extraordinary income 162,345 346,280 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 247 0 Total extraordinary losses 247 0 Profit before income taxes 616,272 759,898 Income taxes 206,032 134,693 Profit 410,240 625,204 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 236 (1,291) Profit attributable to owners of parent 410,004 626,496 6 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (For the Three-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First three months of FY3/20 First three months of FY3/21 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Apr. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Profit 410,240 625,204 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (140,741) 2,184 Foreign currency translation adjustment (7,429) (56,688) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (9,182) 2,030 Share of other comprehensive income of entities (744) (32,066) accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (158,098) (84,540) Comprehensive income 252,142 540,664 Comprehensive income attributable to: Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 251,547 543,659 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 595 (2,995) interests 7 IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/21 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Not applicable. Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries During the Period Not applicable. During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, consolidated subsidiary Iwaki Europe GmbH acquired 60% of the stock of Iwaki Nordic A/S, which was an equity -method affiliate. As a result, beginning with the first quarter, Iwaki Nordic A/S and its subsidiaries Iwaki Suomi Oy, Iwaki Norge AS and Iwaki Sverige AB were added to the scope of consolidation. This transaction did not involve a change in a specified subsidi ary. Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Calculation of tax expense At Iwaki and certain consolidated subsidiaries, the tax expenses were calculated by first estimating the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting with respect to profit before income taxes during the fiscal year, and multiplying that rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes. Segment Information Omitted because chemical pumps are the only bus iness of the Iwaki Group. This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the conveni ence of readers who prefer an English translation. 8 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Iwaki Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:01:00 UTC 0 All news about IWAKI CO., LTD. 03:02a IWAKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fisca.. PU Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 29 500 M 278 M 278 M Net income 2021 1 900 M 17,9 M 17,9 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 11,1x Yield 2021 2,71% Capitalization 21 117 M 199 M 199 M Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x Nbr of Employees 954 Free-Float 53,6% Chart IWAKI CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends IWAKI CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 1 Average target price Last Close Price 959,00 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shigeru Fujinaka President & Representative Director Hideki Uchida Senior Managing Director & Senior Head-Operations Toshinori Yanagihara Director & General Manager-Technology Chikara Matsushita Director & Head-Production Toshihiro Kayahara Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) IWAKI CO., LTD. -22.47% 199 XYLEM 2.42% 14 566 IDEX CORPORATION 4.65% 13 569 GRACO INC. 12.73% 9 736 FLOWSERVE CORPORATION -40.69% 3 879 INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. 5.52% 3 778