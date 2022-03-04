Iwaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

IWAKI CO.,LTD. (6237) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/22

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery as the severity of the recent pandemic situation gradually eased due to progress in COVID-19 vaccinations. However, the identification of new mutant strains and other factors means that the outlook remains uncertain, both in Japan and overseas.

Meanwhile, capital investment is expected to pick up on the back of improved corporate earnings and other factors, and orders continue to be brisk with a focus on semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Nevertheless, the situation remains unpredictable due to factors such as supply shortages for raw materials and parts and disruptions in international logistics, especially marine transportation.

In Japan, Iwaki took many actions to improve its corporate value based on the core policy of "winning by improving customer satisfaction." Overseas, there were activities encompassing 21 affiliated companies in 15 countries to increase sales. The Iwaki Group continued to accelerate the implementation of various measures for achieving numerical targets of the Iwaki Group 10-year vision of net sales of 40 billion yen and an operating margin of 10% in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025 based on the policy of "supplying the world's best products as All Iwaki,"

As a result, sales to the semiconductor/liquid crystal market were still strong, increasing by 59.6% year-on-year, and driving up overall sales. In addition, sales in the first nine months were higher than one year earlier in all other markets.

Sales in Japan increased 11.1% from one year earlier to 13,322 million yen as a result of higher sales particularly in the semiconductor/liquid crystal, medical equipment and surface treatment equipment markets. Overseas, sales in Europe increased 43.8% to 2,911 million yen. They rose year-on-year in all markets, even when excluding those of the four Iwaki Nordic Group companies (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway). In addition, the profit and loss of the Iwaki Nordic Group was included in the results for the entire period (in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the results were included from the third quarter). Sales in the United States rose 18.5% to 3,083 million yen because sales were higher than one year earlier in all markets, particularly in the water treatment market. In Asia, sales rose in the semicondu ctor/liquid crystal and surface treatment equipment markets, mainly for South Korea and Taiwan. As a result, sales were 2,225 million yen (up 45.3% year-on-year). Sales in China were up 13.1% to 1,514 million yen. Sales to the semiconductor/liquid crystal and new energy markets increased, although the recovery in the medical equipment market was lackluster.

By product category, sales in the core magnetic drive pump category were strong. Sales of pneumatic drive pumps for the semiconductor/liquid crystal market have also made a significant contribution to the increase in sales.

As a result, consolidated net sales increased 18.5% to 23,927 million yen.

Higher sales contributed to an increase in earnings. Operating profit incre ased 89.4% to 1,946 million yen, ordinary profit increased 88.6% to 2,608 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 46.5% to 2,052 million yen.

There is no business segment information because chemical pumps are the only business of the Iwaki Group.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Assets

The balance of current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was 26,099 million yen, up 3,374 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 773 million yen in electronically recorded monetary claims -operating, 607 million yen in merchandise and finished goods and 716 million yen in raw materials and supplies . The balance of non-current assets was 9,561 million yen at the end of the third quarter, up 74 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly