    8088   JP3151600008

IWATANI CORPORATION

(8088)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/11 02:00:00 am EDT
5060.00 JPY   -0.59%
Summary 
Iwatani : HySTRA celebrates completion of worldʼs first liquefied hydrogen vessel voyage in Japan

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
April 9, 2022

Iwatani Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Shell Japan Ltd.

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

ENEOS Corporation Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

HySTRA celebrates completion of world's first liquefied hydrogen vessel voyage in Japan

A ceremony to mark the completion of the world's first maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen, including its loading and unloading has been held in Kobe, Japan.

The demonstration voyage by the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso

Frontier, proved that an international liquefied hydrogen supply chain is possible, marking a significant step towards the utilization of hydrogen as a new energy source.

The HySTRA 1 joint venture, comprising Iwatani Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Shell Japan Ltd., Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.(J-POWER), Marubeni Corporation, ENEOS Corporation, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. with support from NEDO 2, is exploring the development of a large-scale marine transport supply chain.

Ceremony for completing the demonstration testThe joint venture developed technologies to produce and transport large volumes of liquefied hydrogen, conducting demonstration tests between Japan and Australia to establish processes around the safe loading, offloading and storage of hydrogen. Insights from the demonstration voyage will also guide the development of international safety standards and codes for transporting liquefied hydrogen. Suiso Frontier, the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier, departed Japan in December 2021 and arrived in Australia in January 2022. The ship was loaded with liquefied hydrogen produced from coal in Victoria, Australia, and returned to Japan in February 2022, unloading the cargo to a landside storage tank.

The HySTRA joint venture partners will continue to gather data and findings, and collaborate with various parties to promote this project and contribute to the development of a commercial hydrogen supply chain, as more industries explore hydrogen as a new energy source.

The HySTRA joint venture comprises:

Iwatani Corporation

Operation of Hy touch Kobe, a liquefied hydrogen cargo handling demonstration terminal

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Design and construction of "Suiso Frontier", a liquefied hydrogen carrier, and the Hy touch Kobe, a liquefied hydrogen cargo handling demonstration terminal

Shell Japan

Operation and crewing of Suiso Frontier

J-POWER

Construction and operation of the facilities to produce hydrogen gas using Victorian coal in Latrobe Valley, Victoria

Marubeni

Examination of implementation of CO2-free hydrogen supply chain technologies by leveraging knowhow cultivated as a general trading company

ENEOS

Feasibility study of CO2-free Hydrogen Supply Chain

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Assistance for safe transportation of liquid hydrogen by using its knowledge and experience acquired through the operation of LNG carriers.

The project had input from Japanese and Australian government agencies, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and NEDO, and companies in Japan and Australia.

Japan-Australia Supply Chain Pilot Diagram

*1: An abbreviation of the Japan CO2 Free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association. The company was established by Iwatani, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Shell Japan and J-POWER to establish and demonstrate technologies for hydrogen production using Victorian coal, transportation and storage for the commercialization of a CO2-free hydrogen supply chain. Marubeni Corporation, ENEOS Corporation, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha joined the project later. *2: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization

(Reference)

In Australia, Iwatani Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Group, J-POWER Group, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, and AGL Energy Limited formed a consortium to build a gas refining facility, hydrogen liquefaction and loading terminal with subsidies from the Australian and Victorian governments. A local industrial gas company oversees ground transportation of hydrogen.

Disclaimer

Iwatani Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
