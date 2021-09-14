Log in
Iwatani : Implementation of a Japan-Australia Project Feasibility Study for the Creation of a Large-Scale Green Liquefied Hydrogen Supply Chain-Six Japanese and Australian companies sign a memorandum of understanding-

09/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
September 15, 2021

Iwatani Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Marubeni Corporation

Stanwell Corporation Limited

APT Management Services Pty Ltd.

Implementation of a Japan-Australia Project Feasibility Study for the Creation of a

Large-Scale Green Liquefied Hydrogen Supply Chain

- Six Japanese and Australian companies sign a memorandum of understanding -

Four Japanese companies, Iwatani Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Iwatani," President: Hiroshi Majima), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Kawasaki," President and CEO: Yasuhiko Hashimoto), Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Kansai Electric Power," President and Director of the Company: Takashi Morimoto), and Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Marubeni," President and CEO: Masumi Kakinoki), have come to an agreement and signed a memorandum of understanding with two energy infrastructure companies headquartered in Australia, Stanwell Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Stanwell," CEO: Adam Aspinall) and APT Management Services Pty Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "APA," CEO: Robert Wheals), to jointly implement a feasibility study of the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project (hereinafter referred to as "CQ- H2"). This project will produce hydrogen on a large scale using renewable energy, liquefy it at the Port of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia, and then export the liquefied hydrogen to Japan.

Since hydrogen is widely expected to be an indispensable energy resource for the realization of a zero-carbon society, the creation of a hydrogen supply chain, which includes transportation from overseas, is considered essential*1. However, since the currently established hydrogen production technology using fossil fuels emits CO2 during the production process, in order to achieve a zero-carbon society, it is necessary to establish CO2-free hydrogen production in combination with CO2 capture and storage technology and the use of renewable energy. Since the competition for the acquisition of CO2-free hydrogen sources has intensified globally, it is important to secure a low-cost power supply from renewable energy sources and export ports.

Against this backdrop, the Queensland government has been promoting the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and hydrogen. Moreover, Queensland has an extremely high potential for renewable energy, since the area experiences favorable weather conditions for more than 300 days a year. Stanwell, an electric power corporation owned by the Queensland government, also plays a key role in achieving this energy transition goal.

As such, from 2019 to 2020 Iwatani and Stanwell conducted a concept study of the production of green liquefied hydrogen and its export to Japan. Based on the findings of the study, the six Japanese and Australian companies agreed to fully implement a feasibility study to examine the commercial viability of the Project.*2

The Project aims to produce and supply low-cost hydrogen reliably over the long-term and has set goals of producing at least 100 tons of hydrogen per day around 2026, and 800 tons of hydrogen per day from 2031.

Currently, the production volume of liquefied hydrogen in Japan is 30 tons per day maximum, meaning that the target production volume of 800 tons per day from 2031 is about 26 times as much as the current production volume in Japan.

Expected year of

Hydrogen Production Volume

Expected Renewable Energy

commencement

Requirement

2026

At least 100 tons/day

About 1 GW

2031

At least 800 tons/day

At least 7 GW

The use of the Aldoga site (235 hectares), a hydrogen production base secured by Stanwell in the Gladstone region, will be considered for the Project, and a site of about 100 hectares in Fisherman's Landing is to be acquired as a hydrogen liquefaction and loading base.

The Project will also consider supplying green hydrogen, not only for export to Japan, but also to meet local demand.

The feasibility study will focus on examinations of production technology mainly for green hydrogen, the construction of hydrogen liquefaction plants and liquefied hydrogen carriers, associated finance and environmental assessments, and commercialization models.

Through the activities of the Project, all six companies will make every effort to create a bilateral large- scale hydrogen supply chain*3 promoted by the Japanese and Australian governments and thereby contribute to the realization of a zero-carbon society.

Company Name

Expected Role

Iwatani

Coordination among Japanese companies

Operation of liquefied hydrogen plants and provision of know-how

Supporting the review of hydrogen production plants

Kawasaki

Study on hydrogen liquefaction and loading terminals and liquefied

hydrogen carriers from a technical and cost perspective

Kansai Electric Power

Provision of information on the potential utilization of hydrogen, such as a

fuel for gas-fired power generation and heating energy availability for end-

users

Marubeni

Review of a commercialization model

Collection of information by leveraging the company's local network

Provision of off-taker information

Stanwell

Coordination between Australian companies

Review of a hydrogen production plant

(Reviews of hydrogen generators, power supply from renewable energy

sources, and water resources)

Coordination of overall project development

APA

General advice on the reviews made by Australian companies

(Hydrogen production plants and overall infrastructure, including electricity

and water)

Advice on the construction of hydrogen pipelines

Advice on the management and operation of the plant in Australia

*1: Mentioned in the Green Growth Strategy announced by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on June 18, 2021.

*2: For implementation of the feasibility study, support will be provided by the Japanese and Australian governments (Australia: Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), Japan: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry).

*3: "Japan-Australia Partnership on Decarbonization through Technology" was announced on June 13, 2021, where the project for the creation of a hydrogen energy supply chain is ongoing.

Electrolysis

Hydrogen Production Facility

Substation

November 27, 2020 Iwatani implemented a concept study.

http://www.iwatani.co.jp/img/jpn/pdf/newsrelease/1374/20201127_news_jp2.pdfNovember 27, 2020 Stanwell implemented a concept study. https://www.stanwell.com/our-news/media/central-queensland-a-future-hydrogen-export-powerhouse/June 8, 202 Stanwell secured a site in Aldoga, a hydrogen production base. https://www.stanwell.com/our-news/media/stanwell-locks-in-land-for-central-queensland-green- hydrogen-project/

Company Name

Division Name

Phone Number

Iwatani Corporation

Hydrogen Value Team, Hydrogen Division

06-7637-3458

http://www.iwatani.co.jp/eng/

Public Relations Department

06-7637-3468

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

PR Department Corporate Communication

kawasaki-

https://global.kawasaki.com/en

Group

press@khi.co.jp

The Kansai Electric Power Co.,

Mass Media Relations Group,

Inc.

Office of Corporate Communications

06-7501-0242

https://www.kepco.co.jp/english

Marubeni Corporation

Press Section

03-3282-4020

https://www.marubeni.com/en/

Corporate Communications Department

Disclaimer

Iwatani Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
