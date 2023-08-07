Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results

(1) Operating Results

During the cumulative first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed a gradual recovery as consumer spending and corporate earnings improved due to the revitalization of socioeconomic activities following the downgrading of COVID-19 to Category 5, despite rising prices and uncertainty over the outlook for overseas economies.

Under these circumstances, Iwatani announced its five-yearmedium-term management plan "PLAN27," which would begin in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and has been working to expand its business to achieve its basic policies of "Solutions to social issues" and "Sustained growth."

With the aim of realizing a hydrogen energy-based society, we promoted the construction of CO2-free hydrogen supply chains utilizing Australian lignite coal and began basic design work on a project for large-scale production of green hydrogen derived from renewable energy in Queensland, Australia. We also strived for the realization of a large-capacity hydrogen supply system for power generation and other large-volume demand and promoted collaboration with other companies, signing a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. for the development and sale of liquid hydrogen cryopumps and a joint development agreement with Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd. for a large-scale liquid hydrogen vaporizer.

In the Integrated Energy Business, we began constructing a cylinder filling station at NEGISHI LIQUEFIED GAS TERMINAL CORPORATION as part of its efforts to strengthen and streamline the LPG supply system in the Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan areas. We started a project certified under the government's J-Credit Scheme to generate credits (environmental value) from the CO2 reduction effect achieved by installing high-efficiency gas water heaters in ordinary homes, etc. We also started a demonstration test of a 100% hydrogen combustion water heater in Kitakyushu Hydrogen Town to promote the low-/zero-carbonization of households.

In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, we expanded its air-separation gas production facilities, in addition to hydrogen plants, to further expand its business in response to strong demand in the East China region.

In the Materials Business, the metal processing business in Thailand steadily expanded manufacturing and sales in response to increased demand for air-conditioning equipment.

As a result, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 201.909 billion yen (-1.894 billion yen year-on-year), operating profit was 8.512 billion yen (-0.315 billion yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 10.614 billion yen (-0.715 billion yen year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 7.172 billion yen (- 1.007 billion yen year-on-year).