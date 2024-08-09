Overview of Operating Results, Etc.

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

During the cumulative first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover gradually, with signs of a pick-up in personal consumption due to an improvement in the income environment, and capital investment also remaining strong against the backdrop of improving corporate earnings, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future due to exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices.

Under these circumstances, Iwatani (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") expanded its business to achieve its basic policies of "solutions to social issues" and "sustained growth" in accordance with its medium-term management plan, "PLAN27," which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.

In order to realize a hydrogen energy-based society, the Company opened the Iwatani Cosmo Hydrogen Refueling Station Heiwajima, the first hydrogen-refueling station located within a truck terminal in Japan. We have also taken steps to expand demand for hydrogen, for instance, starting construction of a new hydrogen station for commercial vehicles in Tokyo.

In the Integrated Energy Business, the Company has begun the operation of a cylinder filling station constructed within the Negishi Liquefied Gas Terminal, an LPG import terminal. We will carry out import, filling, and distribution on the same premises to improve logistics efficiency and strengthen our supply system and profitability in the Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan areas.

In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, we opened a new gas center in Singapore with expanded manufacturing capacity for helium, semiconductor material gases, air separation gases, etc. and will promote business expansion in Southeast Asia.

In the Materials Business, we strengthened sales of biomass fuels to domestic power plants.

As a result, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 197.519 billion yen (-4.389 billion yen year-on-year), operating profit was 8.419 billion yen (-0.093 billion yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 15.038 billion yen (+4.423 billion yen year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 11.601 billion yen (+4.428 billion yen year-on-year).

Segment Information Integrated Energy

In the Integrated Energy Business, the LPG import prices were higher than those in the previous fiscal year, sales prices rose, and sales volume of industrial LPG remained strong, resulting in an increase in revenue. On the other hand, profits increased as the profitability of LPG improved in the wholesale sector while declining in the retail sector, and LPG price fluctuation had a positive impact (+1.658 billion yen year-on-year).

As a result, net sales in this segment were 82.567 billion yen (+5.606 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.267 billion yen (+1.666 billion yen year-on-year).

Industrial Gases & Machinery

In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, sales of air separation gases remained strong mainly for the electronic components industries. In the hydrogen business, the sales volume of liquid hydrogen for space development increased. On the other hand, the profitability of specialty gases declined due to the weakening of helium markets, mainly in Asia. In machinery and equipment, sales of automobile-related equipment and gas supply facilities decreased.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 60.371 billion yen (-1.811 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.286 billion yen (-1.613 billion yen year-on-year).