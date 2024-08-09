Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2024

Company name: IWATANI CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 8088

URL: https://www.iwatani.co.jp/

Representative: Hiroshi Majima President

Contact:

Tetsuo Matsuo

General Manager Accounting Dept.

Phone: 06-7637-3325

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Yes

Schedule of financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2024

197,519

(2.2)

8,419

(1.1)

15,038

41.7

11,601

61.7

June 30, 2023

201,909

(0.9)

8,512

(3.6)

10,614

(6.3)

7,172

(12.3)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

¥

17,533 million[

13.5%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥

15,445 million[

28.4%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

201.67

-

June 30, 2023

124.69

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2024

833,780

382,880

44.6

March 31, 2024

834,391

372,930

43.4

(Reference) Equity:

As of

June 30, 2024:

¥

372,149 million

As of March 31, 2024:

¥

362,328 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

-

-

-

130.00

130.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

-

32.50

32.50

(Forecast)

(Note) 1. Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

  1. The Company plans to carry out a 4-for-1 stock split of its common share, with an effective date of October 1, 2024.
    The year-end dividend per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 takes into account the impact of this stock split. The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 that does not take into account the stock split is 130.00 yen.
  2. One of the company's divedend policies is to distribute 20% of profit of Cosmo Energy HD, excluding the impact of inventory valuation factors and multiplied by the shareholding ratio. Dividends under this policy are not included in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025(Forecast).

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

902,000

6.4

52,700

4.1

72,800

10.0

54,000

14.0

234.67

(Note) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

  • 2. The Company plans to carry out a 4-for-1 stock split of its common share, with an effective date of October 1, 2024.

    The basic earnings per share in the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 take into account the impact of this stock split. The basic earnings per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 that do not take into account the stock split is 938.67 yen.

  • Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes

New

2 Companies

Exclusion:

3 Companies

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Explanatory Notes to Quarterly

Consolidated Financial Statement (Notes to Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8 of the attached document.

(4) Total number of issued shares (common shares)

1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024:

58,561,649 shares

March 31, 2024:

58,561,649 shares

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2024:

1,034,065 shares

March 31, 2024:

1,033,325 shares

3)

Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

57,527,811 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

57,524,159 shares

*1. Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm Yes (voluntary)

*2. Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions considered reasonable, and do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual results may differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the results forecasts, please see "1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (3) Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts" on page 3.

Contents

Overview of Operating Results, Etc. …………………………………………………………………………… 2

  1. Overview of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ……………………………. 2
  2. Segment Information …………………………….……………….……………….……………….……. 2

(3)

Overview of Financial Position for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ……………………………

3

(4)

Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts ………………………………………………………………...

3

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes .………………………………………………………

4

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………….. 4
  2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income …………………………….. 6
  3. Explanatory Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………….. 8 (Notes to Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………. 8

(Notes to Segment Information, Etc.) ……………………………………………………………………

8

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………

9

(Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) …………………………………………………………

9

(Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) ……………………………………………

9

(Notes to Significant Subsequent Events) ……………………………………………………………….. 10

(Notes to Additional Information) ……………………………………………………………………….. 10

Additional Information …………………………………………………………………………………………. 11

Results for 1Q FY2024 ………………………………………………………………………………………... 11

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income ……………………………………………………………………… 11
  2. Operating Profit Except for Impact of LPG Import Price Fluctuation …………………………………… 11
  3. LPG Import Price (CP) …………………………………………………………………………………… 11
  4. Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………………………... 11
  5. LPG and Industrial Gases Net Sales -Sales Volume ……………………………………………………... 12
  6. Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………………… 12
  7. Capital Expenditure ………………………………………………………………………………………. 12
  8. Amount of share of profit or loss of Cosmo accounted for using equity method ………………………... 12
  9. Non-consolidated…………………………………………………………………………….…………… 12

Overview of Operating Results, Etc.

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

During the cumulative first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover gradually, with signs of a pick-up in personal consumption due to an improvement in the income environment, and capital investment also remaining strong against the backdrop of improving corporate earnings, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future due to exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices.

Under these circumstances, Iwatani (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") expanded its business to achieve its basic policies of "solutions to social issues" and "sustained growth" in accordance with its medium-term management plan, "PLAN27," which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.

In order to realize a hydrogen energy-based society, the Company opened the Iwatani Cosmo Hydrogen Refueling Station Heiwajima, the first hydrogen-refueling station located within a truck terminal in Japan. We have also taken steps to expand demand for hydrogen, for instance, starting construction of a new hydrogen station for commercial vehicles in Tokyo.

In the Integrated Energy Business, the Company has begun the operation of a cylinder filling station constructed within the Negishi Liquefied Gas Terminal, an LPG import terminal. We will carry out import, filling, and distribution on the same premises to improve logistics efficiency and strengthen our supply system and profitability in the Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan areas.

In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, we opened a new gas center in Singapore with expanded manufacturing capacity for helium, semiconductor material gases, air separation gases, etc. and will promote business expansion in Southeast Asia.

In the Materials Business, we strengthened sales of biomass fuels to domestic power plants.

As a result, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 197.519 billion yen (-4.389 billion yen year-on-year), operating profit was 8.419 billion yen (-0.093 billion yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 15.038 billion yen (+4.423 billion yen year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 11.601 billion yen (+4.428 billion yen year-on-year).

  1. Segment Information Integrated Energy
    In the Integrated Energy Business, the LPG import prices were higher than those in the previous fiscal year, sales prices rose, and sales volume of industrial LPG remained strong, resulting in an increase in revenue. On the other hand, profits increased as the profitability of LPG improved in the wholesale sector while declining in the retail sector, and LPG price fluctuation had a positive impact (+1.658 billion yen year-on-year).
    As a result, net sales in this segment were 82.567 billion yen (+5.606 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.267 billion yen (+1.666 billion yen year-on-year).

Industrial Gases & Machinery

In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, sales of air separation gases remained strong mainly for the electronic components industries. In the hydrogen business, the sales volume of liquid hydrogen for space development increased. On the other hand, the profitability of specialty gases declined due to the weakening of helium markets, mainly in Asia. In machinery and equipment, sales of automobile-related equipment and gas supply facilities decreased.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 60.371 billion yen (-1.811 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.286 billion yen (-1.613 billion yen year-on-year).

Materials

In the Materials Business, sales of resin products, mainly for air conditioners, increased, and in the mineral sands business overseas, production and sales at our own mining sites remained strong. On the other hand, sales of stainless steel and rechargeable battery materials for next-generation automobiles were sluggish due to factors such as falling market prices and inventory adjustments at sales destinations.

As a result, net sales in this segment were 47.316 billion yen (-8.004 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 2.529 billion yen (-0.240 billion yen year-on-year).

Others

Net sales were 7.263 billion yen (-0.180 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 0.788 billion yen (+0.177 billion yen year-on-year).

  1. Overview of Financial Position for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total Assets
    Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by 0.610 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 833.780 billion yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 17.022 billion yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets, despite increases of 6.086 billion yen in merchandise and finished goods, 5.516 billion yen in investment securities, and 3.312 billion yen in property, plant and equipment, respectively.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities at the end of the fiscal quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by 10.561 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 450.899 billion yen. This was mainly due to decreases of 9.172 billion yen in notes and accounts payable - trade, 8.839 billion yen in income taxes payable, and 4.576 billion yen in other under current liabilities including equipment and electronically recorded obligations - operating, respectively, despite an increase of 11.487 billion yen in short-term borrowings.

Interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities, etc., at the end of the first quarter increased by 14.510 billion yen to 269.031 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total Net Assets

Total net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 9.950 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 382.880 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases of 4.245 billion yen in retained earnings, 2.650 billion yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, and 2.461 billion yen in foreign currency translation adjustment, respectively.

(4) Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

Although economic trends, fluctuations in LPG import prices, and other factors may affect our business performance, we have not changed our consolidated earnings forecast announced on May 13, 2024, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

33,937

30,344

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

145,981

128,959

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

26,852

27,582

Merchandise and finished goods

58,510

64,596

Work in process

5,204

7,354

Raw materials and supplies

10,749

10,959

Other

28,515

26,980

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(177)

(180)

Total current assets

309,573

296,597

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

73,937

74,667

Other, net

151,474

154,057

Total property, plant and equipment

225,412

228,725

Intangible assets

Goodwill

19,569

20,227

Other

16,932

18,573

Total intangible assets

36,502

38,801

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

225,427

230,943

Other

38,017

39,258

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(541)

(544)

Total investments and other assets

262,903

269,657

Total non-current assets

524,817

537,183

Total assets

834,391

833,780

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

66,067

56,894

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

34,935

31,439

Short-term borrowings

129,161

140,649

Income taxes payable

12,542

3,702

Contract liabilities

7,201

7,722

Provision for bonuses

6,765

4,209

Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

68

45

Other

55,771

51,194

Total current liabilities

312,513

295,858

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

40,000

40,000

Long-term borrowings

70,100

73,170

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

1,385

1,372

Retirement benefit liability

5,884

5,994

Other

31,576

34,503

Total non-current liabilities

148,947

155,041

Total liabilities

461,461

450,899

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

35,096

35,096

Capital surplus

32,043

32,043

Retained earnings

245,694

249,940

Treasury shares

(1,546)

(1,553)

Total shareholders' equity

311,288

315,528

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

37,375

40,025

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

4,317

4,798

Foreign currency translation adjustment

8,201

10,663

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,145

1,134

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

51,039

56,621

Non-controlling interests

10,601

10,731

Total net assets

372,930

382,880

Total liabilities and net assets

834,391

833,780

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

201,909

197,519

Cost of sales

150,258

143,861

Gross profit

51,651

53,657

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Transportation costs

7,131

7,666

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

19

(3)

Salaries, allowances and bonuses

10,497

11,142

Provision for bonuses

2,900

3,002

Retirement benefit expenses

440

499

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

37

41

Other

22,112

22,889

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

43,138

45,238

Operating profit

8,512

8,419

Non-operating income

Interest income

130

111

Dividend income

628

772

Foreign exchange gains

125

-

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

469

5,283

Subsidy income

469

471

Other

798

854

Total non-operating income

2,622

7,493

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

414

607

Foreign exchange losses

-

121

Other

105

145

Total non-operating expenses

520

874

Ordinary profit

10,614

15,038

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

950

183

Gain on receipt of donated non-current assets

49

-

Gain on sale of investment securities

0

1,580

Subsidy income

0

2

Total extraordinary income

1,000

1,767

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

312

10

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

94

88

Loss on sale of investment securities

0

1

Loss on valuation of investment securities

1

-

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

43

2

Total extraordinary losses

451

103

Profit before income taxes

11,163

16,702

Income taxes

3,719

4,804

Profit

7,443

11,897

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

271

296

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7,172

11,601

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

7,443

11,897

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,420

2,636

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,369

362

Foreign currency translation adjustment

52

2,090

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(15)

21

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

174

525

Total other comprehensive income

8,001

5,635

Comprehensive income

15,445

17,533

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

15,089

17,184

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

356

349

