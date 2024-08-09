Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
August 9, 2024
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2024
197,519
(2.2)
8,419
(1.1)
15,038
41.7
11,601
61.7
June 30, 2023
201,909
(0.9)
8,512
(3.6)
10,614
(6.3)
7,172
(12.3)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
¥
17,533 million[
13.5%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥
15,445 million[
28.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
201.67
-
June 30, 2023
124.69
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2024
833,780
382,880
44.6
March 31, 2024
834,391
372,930
43.4
(Reference) Equity:
As of
June 30, 2024:
¥
372,149 million
As of March 31, 2024:
¥
362,328 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
130.00
130.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
-
-
32.50
32.50
(Forecast)
(Note) 1. Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
- The Company plans to carry out a 4-for-1 stock split of its common share, with an effective date of October 1, 2024.
The year-end dividend per share forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 takes into account the impact of this stock split. The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 that does not take into account the stock split is 130.00 yen.
- One of the company's divedend policies is to distribute 20% of profit of Cosmo Energy HD, excluding the impact of inventory valuation factors and multiplied by the shareholding ratio. Dividends under this policy are not included in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025(Forecast).
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
902,000
6.4
52,700
4.1
72,800
10.0
54,000
14.0
234.67
(Note) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
2. The Company plans to carry out a 4-for-1 stock split of its common share, with an effective date of October 1, 2024.
The basic earnings per share in the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 take into account the impact of this stock split. The basic earnings per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 that do not take into account the stock split is 938.67 yen.
(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes
New
2 Companies
Exclusion:
3 Companies
- Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Explanatory Notes to Quarterly
Consolidated Financial Statement (Notes to Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8 of the attached document.
(4) Total number of issued shares (common shares)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2024:
58,561,649 shares
March 31, 2024:
58,561,649 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2024:
1,034,065 shares
March 31, 2024:
1,033,325 shares
3)
Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
57,527,811 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
57,524,159 shares
*1. Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm： Yes (voluntary)
*2. Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions considered reasonable, and do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual results may differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the results forecasts, please see "1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (3) Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts" on page 3.
Overview of Operating Results, Etc.
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
During the cumulative first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover gradually, with signs of a pick-up in personal consumption due to an improvement in the income environment, and capital investment also remaining strong against the backdrop of improving corporate earnings, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future due to exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices.
Under these circumstances, Iwatani (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") expanded its business to achieve its basic policies of "solutions to social issues" and "sustained growth" in accordance with its medium-term management plan, "PLAN27," which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028.
In order to realize a hydrogen energy-based society, the Company opened the Iwatani Cosmo Hydrogen Refueling Station Heiwajima, the first hydrogen-refueling station located within a truck terminal in Japan. We have also taken steps to expand demand for hydrogen, for instance, starting construction of a new hydrogen station for commercial vehicles in Tokyo.
In the Integrated Energy Business, the Company has begun the operation of a cylinder filling station constructed within the Negishi Liquefied Gas Terminal, an LPG import terminal. We will carry out import, filling, and distribution on the same premises to improve logistics efficiency and strengthen our supply system and profitability in the Kanto and Tokyo metropolitan areas.
In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, we opened a new gas center in Singapore with expanded manufacturing capacity for helium, semiconductor material gases, air separation gases, etc. and will promote business expansion in Southeast Asia.
In the Materials Business, we strengthened sales of biomass fuels to domestic power plants.
As a result, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales were 197.519 billion yen (-4.389 billion yen year-on-year), operating profit was 8.419 billion yen (-0.093 billion yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 15.038 billion yen (+4.423 billion yen year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 11.601 billion yen (+4.428 billion yen year-on-year).
-
Segment Information Integrated Energy
In the Integrated Energy Business, the LPG import prices were higher than those in the previous fiscal year, sales prices rose, and sales volume of industrial LPG remained strong, resulting in an increase in revenue. On the other hand, profits increased as the profitability of LPG improved in the wholesale sector while declining in the retail sector, and LPG price fluctuation had a positive impact (+1.658 billion yen year-on-year).
As a result, net sales in this segment were 82.567 billion yen (+5.606 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.267 billion yen (+1.666 billion yen year-on-year).
Industrial Gases & Machinery
In the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business, sales of air separation gases remained strong mainly for the electronic components industries. In the hydrogen business, the sales volume of liquid hydrogen for space development increased. On the other hand, the profitability of specialty gases declined due to the weakening of helium markets, mainly in Asia. In machinery and equipment, sales of automobile-related equipment and gas supply facilities decreased.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 60.371 billion yen (-1.811 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 3.286 billion yen (-1.613 billion yen year-on-year).
Materials
In the Materials Business, sales of resin products, mainly for air conditioners, increased, and in the mineral sands business overseas, production and sales at our own mining sites remained strong. On the other hand, sales of stainless steel and rechargeable battery materials for next-generation automobiles were sluggish due to factors such as falling market prices and inventory adjustments at sales destinations.
As a result, net sales in this segment were 47.316 billion yen (-8.004 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 2.529 billion yen (-0.240 billion yen year-on-year).
Others
Net sales were 7.263 billion yen (-0.180 billion yen year-on-year), and operating profit was 0.788 billion yen (+0.177 billion yen year-on-year).
-
Overview of Financial Position for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total Assets
Total assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by 0.610 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 833.780 billion yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 17.022 billion yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets, despite increases of 6.086 billion yen in merchandise and finished goods, 5.516 billion yen in investment securities, and 3.312 billion yen in property, plant and equipment, respectively.
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities at the end of the fiscal quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by 10.561 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 450.899 billion yen. This was mainly due to decreases of 9.172 billion yen in notes and accounts payable - trade, 8.839 billion yen in income taxes payable, and 4.576 billion yen in other under current liabilities including equipment and electronically recorded obligations - operating, respectively, despite an increase of 11.487 billion yen in short-term borrowings.
Interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities, etc., at the end of the first quarter increased by 14.510 billion yen to 269.031 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total Net Assets
Total net assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 9.950 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 382.880 billion yen. This was mainly due to increases of 4.245 billion yen in retained earnings, 2.650 billion yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, and 2.461 billion yen in foreign currency translation adjustment, respectively.
(4) Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts
Although economic trends, fluctuations in LPG import prices, and other factors may affect our business performance, we have not changed our consolidated earnings forecast announced on May 13, 2024, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
33,937
30,344
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
145,981
128,959
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
26,852
27,582
Merchandise and finished goods
58,510
64,596
Work in process
5,204
7,354
Raw materials and supplies
10,749
10,959
Other
28,515
26,980
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(177)
(180)
Total current assets
309,573
296,597
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
73,937
74,667
Other, net
151,474
154,057
Total property, plant and equipment
225,412
228,725
Intangible assets
Goodwill
19,569
20,227
Other
16,932
18,573
Total intangible assets
36,502
38,801
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
225,427
230,943
Other
38,017
39,258
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(541)
(544)
Total investments and other assets
262,903
269,657
Total non-current assets
524,817
537,183
Total assets
834,391
833,780
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
66,067
56,894
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
34,935
31,439
Short-term borrowings
129,161
140,649
Income taxes payable
12,542
3,702
Contract liabilities
7,201
7,722
Provision for bonuses
6,765
4,209
Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
68
45
Other
55,771
51,194
Total current liabilities
312,513
295,858
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
40,000
40,000
Long-term borrowings
70,100
73,170
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
1,385
1,372
Retirement benefit liability
5,884
5,994
Other
31,576
34,503
Total non-current liabilities
148,947
155,041
Total liabilities
461,461
450,899
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
35,096
35,096
Capital surplus
32,043
32,043
Retained earnings
245,694
249,940
Treasury shares
(1,546)
(1,553)
Total shareholders' equity
311,288
315,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
37,375
40,025
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
4,317
4,798
Foreign currency translation adjustment
8,201
10,663
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,145
1,134
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
51,039
56,621
Non-controlling interests
10,601
10,731
Total net assets
372,930
382,880
Total liabilities and net assets
834,391
833,780
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
201,909
197,519
Cost of sales
150,258
143,861
Gross profit
51,651
53,657
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Transportation costs
7,131
7,666
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
19
(3)
Salaries, allowances and bonuses
10,497
11,142
Provision for bonuses
2,900
3,002
Retirement benefit expenses
440
499
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
37
41
Other
22,112
22,889
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
43,138
45,238
Operating profit
8,512
8,419
Non-operating income
Interest income
130
111
Dividend income
628
772
Foreign exchange gains
125
-
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
469
5,283
Subsidy income
469
471
Other
798
854
Total non-operating income
2,622
7,493
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
414
607
Foreign exchange losses
-
121
Other
105
145
Total non-operating expenses
520
874
Ordinary profit
10,614
15,038
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
950
183
Gain on receipt of donated non-current assets
49
-
Gain on sale of investment securities
0
1,580
Subsidy income
0
2
Total extraordinary income
1,000
1,767
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
312
10
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
94
88
Loss on sale of investment securities
0
1
Loss on valuation of investment securities
1
-
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
43
2
Total extraordinary losses
451
103
Profit before income taxes
11,163
16,702
Income taxes
3,719
4,804
Profit
7,443
11,897
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
271
296
Profit attributable to owners of parent
7,172
11,601
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
7,443
11,897
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
6,420
2,636
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,369
362
Foreign currency translation adjustment
52
2,090
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(15)
21
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
174
525
Total other comprehensive income
8,001
5,635
Comprehensive income
15,445
17,533
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
15,089
17,184
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
356
349
