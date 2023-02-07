Iwatani : Overview of Business Results for 3Q FY22

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

Qualitative Information of the Quarterly Consolidated Results

(1) Operating Results

During the cumulative third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed a gradual recovery as consumer spending started to improve in line with an easing of restrictions on movement by countermeasures against COVID-19 infection and capital investment remained strong. However, there are still some uncertainties about the future due to sharp exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices.

Under these circumstances, Iwatani has been working on the basic policies of our medium-term management plan "PLAN23," which are "Enhancing strategic investment to establish a carbon-free society" and "Promotion of digitization".

To realize a carbon-free society, we have signed a basic agreement to explore a joint business in the Nagoya Port area, concerning low-carbon hydrogen production using waste plastic. We will promote resource recycling and build a supply chain that leads to the production of low-carbon hydrogen. In addition, to create demand for hydrogen, we have begun selling hydrogen co-firing burners with LPG and city gas, as well as steel plate cutting machine using hydrogen gas.

In the Integrated Energy Business, we are constructing a manufacturing plant of portable gas cooking stoves in Thailand and building a stable supply system to enhance sales in the Southeast Asian market as we expand our business overseas.

In the Industrial Gases and Machinery Business, Iwatani Group has acquired a leading manufacturer and distributor of bulk liquid industrial gases in Montana in the northwestern part of the U.S., and we enter the US industrial gases sector as well as expand our business area in the U.S.

With regards to the LPG market, LPG import price fluctuation caused a significant decline in profit, while import prices remained on a downward trend during the current quarter in comparison with the rising trend in the same quarter of the previous year.

As a result, for the cumulative third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, net sales were 655.788 billion yen (+176.363 billion yen year-on-year), operating profit was 23.781 billion yen (-2.072 billion yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 29.628 billion yen (-1.086 billion yen year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 19.266 billion yen (-0.333 billion yen year-on-year).

Iwatani Group's business structure is centered on the sales of energy-related products, which tend to be significantly affected by seasonal fluctuations; LPG consumption is affected by temperatures, therefore, sales volume declines during summer and increases during winter. As a result, the Group has a structure in which profits are weighted in the second half of the year.

