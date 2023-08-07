Financial Results for 1Q FY2023
(Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023)
Note
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and do not constitute guarantees or guarantees. As a matter of course, please be fully aware that the results may differ from your expectations.
August 7, 2023
Iwatani Corporation
〔TSE Prime, 8088〕
FY2023 1st Quarter Overview
Highlights
Sales of products for the industrial field were strong and operating income except for impact of LPG import price fluctuation increased, despite sales and profits decreased due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of LPG import price fluctuation.
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY2023
- Net sales decreased due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of high temperatures, etc.
- Operating profit decreased due to negative LPG import price fluctuation (-3.7 billion yen year-on-year)
Operating income except for impact of LPG import price fluctuation increased by 3.4 billion yen due to strong sales of products for the industrial field, mainly in the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business.
- Ful-yearforecasts : No change
Net sales
201.9 billion yen
YoY (1.8) billion yen (0.9%)
8.5 billion yen
Operating profit
YoY (0.3) billion yen (3.6%)
10.6 billion yen
Ordinary profit
YoY (0.7) billion yen (6.3%)
7.1 billion yen
Profit attributable to
YoY (1.0) billion yen (12.3%)
owners of parent
■ Operating profit quarterly trends (100 million yen)
165
88
91
85
54
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022 *
FY2023
* The figures for FY2022 reflect the finalization of the provisional
accounting treatment for a business combination.
Consolidated Operating Results (Analysis of Net Sales)
（100 million yen）
FY23 1Q
FY22 1Q
YoY
FY23
Increase/Decrease factors
results
results
(A)-(B)
Progress
■ Net sales decreased in the Integrated Energy Business
forecasts
(A)
(B) *
((A)／(B))
due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of high
temperatures.
Net sales
2,019
2,038
(18)
9,070
22.3%
■ Sales of products for the industrial field were strong.
(0.9％)
Gross profit
516
505
＋11
ー
ー
+2.2％
■ Net sales
Operating profit
85
88
(3)
450
18.9%
(3.6％)
Operating profit
+34
except for impact of
102
67
450
22.8%
LPG import price
+50.9％
fluctuation
Non-operating profit
21
25
(3)
ー
ー
(16.0％)
(7)
Ordinary profit
106
113
503
21.1％
(6.3％)
Profit attributable to
71
81
(10)
335
21.4％
owners of parent
(12.3％)
FY22
FY23
* The figures for the first quarter of FY2022 reflect the finalization of the
1Q
1Q
provisional accounting treatment for a business combination.
