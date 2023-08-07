Financial Results for 1Q FY2023

(Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023)

Note

August 7, 2023

Iwatani Corporation

TSE Prime, 8088

FY2023 1st Quarter Overview

1

Highlights

Sales of products for the industrial field were strong and operating income except for impact of LPG import price fluctuation increased, despite sales and profits decreased due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of LPG import price fluctuation.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FY2023

  • Net sales decreased due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of high temperatures, etc.
  • Operating profit decreased due to negative LPG import price fluctuation (-3.7 billion yen year-on-year)
    Operating income except for impact of LPG import price fluctuation increased by 3.4 billion yen due to strong sales of products for the industrial field, mainly in the Industrial Gases & Machinery Business.
  • Ful-yearforecasts : No change

Net sales

201.9 billion yen

YoY (1.8) billion yen (0.9%)

8.5 billion yen

Operating profit

YoY (0.3) billion yen (3.6%)

10.6 billion yen

Ordinary profit

YoY (0.7) billion yen (6.3%)

7.1 billion yen

Profit attributable to

YoY (1.0) billion yen (12.3%)

owners of parent

Operating profit quarterly trends (100 million yen)

165

88

91

85

54

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2022 *

FY2023

* The figures for FY2022 reflect the finalization of the provisional

2

accounting treatment for a business combination.

Consolidated Operating Results (Analysis of Net Sales)

100 million yen

FY23 1Q

FY22 1Q

YoY

FY23

Increase/Decrease factors

results

results

(A)-(B)

Progress

Net sales decreased in the Integrated Energy Business

forecasts

(A)

(B) *

((A)(B))

due to lower LPG import prices and the impact of high

temperatures.

Net sales

2,019

2,038

(18)

9,070

22.3%

Sales of products for the industrial field were strong.

(0.9)

Gross profit

516

505

11

+2.2

Net sales

Operating profit

85

88

(3)

450

18.9%

(3.6)

Operating profit

+34

except for impact of

102

67

450

22.8%

LPG import price

+50.9

fluctuation

Non-operating profit

21

25

(3)

(16.0)

(7)

Ordinary profit

106

113

503

21.1

(6.3)

Profit attributable to

71

81

(10)

335

21.4

owners of parent

(12.3)

FY22

FY23

* The figures for the first quarter of FY2022 reflect the finalization of the

1Q

1Q

provisional accounting treatment for a business combination.

3

Consolidated Operating Results (Analysis of Operating Profit)

100 million yen

FY23 1Q

FY22 1Q

YoY

FY23

Increase/Decrease factors

results

results

(A)-(B)

Progress

Operating profit decreased due to negative LPG import

forecasts

(A)

(B) *

((A)(B))

price fluctuation as well as increase in SG&A expenses,

despite strong sales of products for the industrial field.

Net sales

2,019

2,038

(18)

9,070

22.3%

Non-operating profit declined year-on-year due to an

(0.9)

11

increase in interest expense, etc.

Gross profit

516

505

+2.2

Operating profit

Operating profit

85

88

(3)

450

18.9%

(3.6)

Operating profit

+34

except for impact of

102

67

450

22.8%

LPG import price

+50.9

fluctuation

Non-operating profit

21

25

(3)

(16.0)

(7)

Ordinary profit

106

113

503

21.1

(6.3)

Profit attributable to

71

81

(10)

335

21.4

owners of parent

(12.3)

FY22

FY23

* The figures for the first quarter of FY2022 reflect the finalization of the

1Q

1Q

provisional accounting treatment for a business combination.

4

